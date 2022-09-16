Any Lancer knows the first home football game of the season is a special one, for one big reason: Lancer Day.

Hundreds of Shawnee Mission East community members lined Mission Road in Prairie Village on Friday afternoon to watch current students, faculty and staff parade down the street between the school and Prairie Village Shops.

From alumni and current students to future Lancers, there was no shortage of SM East.

Here’s what Lancer Day 2022 looked like in pictures: