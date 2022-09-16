  Juliana Garcia  - Paywall

Crowds pack into Prairie Village for SM East Lancer Day 2022 parade

Lancer Day 2022

Lancer Day 2022 kicked off just after 1 p.m. with a parade down Mission Road — here's the inside look. Photo credits Juliana Garcia

Any Lancer knows the first home football game of the season is a special one, for one big reason: Lancer Day.

Hundreds of Shawnee Mission East community members lined Mission Road in Prairie Village on Friday afternoon to watch current students, faculty and staff parade down the street between the school and Prairie Village Shops.

From alumni and current students to future Lancers, there was no shortage of SM East.

Here’s what Lancer Day 2022 looked like in pictures:

SM East-area board of education member Mary Sinclair joined the parade and threw candy to kids in the crowd.
Lancer Day 2022
Crowds of kids lined the street asking current SM East students to throw some candy their way throughout the parade.
Lancer Day 2022
The Lancer mascot runs to take photos with children along the parade route — ahead of the senior football player float.
Lancer Day 2022
Senior football players were the first float to appear during the Lancer Day parade ahead of their Friday night game against Lawrence High School.
Lancer Day 2022
SM East Theatre energized the crowd with their tropical theme.
SM East administrators got in on the fun, including Associate Principal Kristoffer Barikmo, spotted here on a scooter.
Kids in the crowd were focused on one thing: candy. These young girls ran to nab some candy thrown from passing floats.
Lancer Dancers showed up this year as “Dancers of the Caribbean”.
Lancer alumni also participated in this year’s parade, including this 1989 grad who waved a pompom throughout the parade.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.