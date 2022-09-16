By Carlos Moreno

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking.

His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.

Gieringer says he’d welcome the new neighbor.

“To really look at ‘em, it’s not a heck of a lot of difference than looking at an orchard or a vineyard really. It’s just rows of panels,” Gieringer says. “They’re harvesting sun. Same thing I’m doin’. All of agriculture sells the sunshine.”

For years, the Florida-based company NextEra Energy Resources has been talking about building a solar farm that would span Johnson and Douglas counties. But it wasn’t until this spring that both county commissions passed regulations allowing the process to move forward.

If built, the West Gardner Solar Project would be the largest in Kansas — generating 320 megawatts, enough to power thousands of residences and businesses.

But not everyone agrees that’s a good thing. While some people are eager for Kansas to fully embrace renewable energy, many residents say they don’t want the countryside — their countryside — turned into industrial sprawl.

‘Devastated this entire community’

Carrie Brandon, who lives near the proposed project in Johnson County, is one of the most vocal opponents of the solar farm. A member of Kansans for Responsible Solar , Brandon is skeptical of nearly all facets of NextEra’s plan, and has pushed back against permissive solar regulations in Johnson County.

“It has devastated this entire community,” she says. “It has killed long-term relationships. Family relationships. Connections. Niceties.”

Brandon says she’s suspicious of the connections between the company and county commissioners.

“It just feels like it’s all interconnected,” she says. “This big-boys club going on and girls club. It’s all behind the scenes. It just smells of a lot of underhanded dealings.”

Both Johnson and Douglas counties approved rules that generally limit the duration of solar projects to 25 years. Johnson County restricts the size of the farms to 2,000 acres; Douglas County restricts them to 1,000 acres with an option to expand by another 1,000.

In Johnson County, the solar panels must be located at least 1.5 miles from a city’s boundaries. In Douglas, the only setback requirement is for the panels to be at least 500 feet from residences.

Brandon and her group argue the process is moving too fast, and that they would rather see a smaller, more restricted solar farm first.

“Keep in mind, this is new. This is all new,” Brandon says. “Never in the history of mankind have we ever blanketed populations with 2,000-3,000 acres of utility-scale solar. It’s always been in the middle of the desert and things like that when it’s been done.”

Solar companies say they need to build farms of this size to produce enough electricity for urban areas and store energy for peak demand periods. And the farms need to be close enough to their customers to efficiently deliver the electricity.