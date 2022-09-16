Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Prepare your home for fall

While lighting a few candles and hanging a wreath may seem like the best way to prepare your home for fall, there are a few other tasks on your to do list you will want to check off. As fall is fast approaching and the weather is starting to change, think about your home and be prepared to do seasonal maintenance to avoid aggravation later.

Chimney check

If you have a wood fireplace and plan on using it often this winter, now would be a good time to hire a professional and have it inspected. Don’t forget to stock up on firewood! Nothing is worse than realizing you’re out of firewood when you had planned on spending an evening around the fireplace drinking hot chocolate.

Check for drafts

Take a good look at all windows and doors and feel for drafts around the edges. Quick tip: use a lighted candle as you walk around to inspect all windows and doors – if the flame flickers, there’s probably a draft that needs to be fixed.

Clean the gutters

It’s time to dig all the leaves and weeds out of your gutters and check for leaks. This will save you a headache in the future because gutters are essentials to maintaining the exterior AND interior of your home.

Lawn maintenance

If you begin to take care of your lawn in the fall, it will help prevent winter damage and spring weeds. Items to check off your list include fertilizing the lawn, trimming landscaping, inspecting trees, removing leaves, and planting spring flowers.

While many of these tasks sound daunting, it is important to get them out of the way sooner rather than later. Shoot for a problem-free winter and allow ample time to enjoy one of the loveliest seasons in Kansas City.