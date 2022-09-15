Your Insurance: What is an umbrella policy and do I need one?

What is an umbrella policy?

An umbrella policy provides additional layers of liability protection above the typical liability limits of your auto insurance or homeowner’s insurance. If the liability limits are exhausted on your home, auto, or other underlying insurance, your umbrella insurance policy takes over and provides you with additional protection. Additional umbrella liability protection usually comes in increments of one million dollars.

Do you have enough liability insurance?

Just one serious accident, along with the resulting medical costs, lawsuits and other expenses, can put everything a family owns — and even future income — at risk. Imagine what would happen if your dog was to bite a neighbor’s child, or if there was an accident on your rental property. What would happen if you caused an accident resulting in serious medical bills? If any of these things happened to you, there’s a good chance your current liability limits wouldn’t be adequate to protect your assets, or your future earnings.

Do I need an umbrella policy?

For most families, the largest asset they may have is their future income which could be at risk or garnished in a serious accident. An umbrella policy is especially recommended (but not limited) to families who:

Families with young drivers

Own a boat or other watercraft

Own a rental property

Own a secondary property

Have a pool or hot tub on your property

Entertain other guests or company at your residence

How much does an umbrella policy cost?

For a typical family with two vehicles, an umbrella policy may only end up costing around $200 annually. There are also multi-policy discounts that can be applied to your homeowner’s policy for instance that end up covering most of the cost.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review to see if an umbrella policy makes sense for your insurance portfolio.