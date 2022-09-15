Your daily planner: Thursday, Sept. 15

Good morning, Johnson County! Welcome to the near weekend. Here’s a look ahead at what’s happening today to get you caught up.
Forecast: ⛅️ High: 86, Low: 64. Partly sunny and warm, with some gusts of wind, into a partly cloudy evening.
Diversions
- Tonight is Moonlight Market in downtown Shawnee. The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Details here.
- The Kansas City Chiefs play their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to consider allowing the county mental health department to add six full-time positions. Agenda here.
- The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. today with plans to open a public hearing on the board’s intent to pass the new year’s budget and exceed the revenue neutral rate. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Johnson and Douglas counties approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there’s a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities. [KCUR]
- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is asking for a pay raise approval with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at a critically low staffing level. [KCTV]
- A 56-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a car crash in the 9800 block of Lexington in De Soto. John W. Couch, the driver, was pronounced dead. He had been traveling westbound when his vehicle struck a guardrail on a curve and overturned. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m.
