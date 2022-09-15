A growing number of Johnson Countians are advocating for more spaces exclusively for smaller dogs at county-run dog parks, with a community petition urging that change now with more than 930 signatures as of Thursday.

How it got here: Olathe resident Sara Crane initially started advocating for small dog parks after her one of her two maltipoos — a breed that is a mix between a Maltese and a poodle — was attacked by a pit bull at Overland Park’s Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park.

After two more incidents with pit bulls attacking her dogs at Kill Creek Park in De Soto and Heritage Park in Olathe, Crane spoke to the Johnson County Park Police — who told her the larger dogs could not be banned outright from county parks.

What else: When local animal control officers also told Crane they could not intervene with incidents at county parks, Crane thought the best solution would be creating more spaces at dog parks that would serve only smaller dogs.

Key quote: “With Johnson County, there’s such an explosion of apartment complexes being built, and a lot of people that live in apartments have small dogs,” Crane said. “It just makes sense.”

Zooming out: As it stands, four parks operated by Johnson County Park and Recreation District currently have dog parks, but none of those parks have specific spaces for small dogs.

That includes Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee, Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park in Overland Park, Heritage Park in Olathe and Kill Creek Park in De Soto.

“Our parks are so great, and they really add to our quality of life,” Crane said. “And, you know, I think this is kind of a small thing to do for the safety of people’s pets.”

What other residents think: After Crane posted about her experience on neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor, several Johnson County residents began weighing in on their experiences.

“I used to have big dogs and we enjoyed off leash parks,” wrote resident Natta Beroska. “Now I have Chihuahua mix and I am afraid to take her there.”

Resident Nathan Barniak said it’s also the responsibility of the owner to make sure their dogs do not cause harm at dog parks, and that the issue is not just about dog size.

“It’s not just the size, it’s not just the breed, it’s the owner and training,” Barniak wrote. “Of course, temperament and breed play a role. So do socializing, training, and having control of your dog.”

Bigger picture: Crane’s effort to get small dog-exclusive spaces comes as their is also a growing push to loosen regulations on bigger dog breeds, especially pit bulls.

Last year, Overland Park became the latest metro city to repeal its long-standing pit bull ban, after many residents said the ordinance unfairly maligned the breed and their owners.

became the latest metro city to repeal its long-standing pit bull ban, after many residents said the ordinance unfairly maligned the breed and their owners. Leawood remains the only Johnson County city with an active pit bull ban still in place, but it is also the only Johnson County city with a small dog-specific space at its dog park — which is at Leawood City Park.

What’s next for Johnson County dog parks petition

Crane will present her perspective on incorporating small dog parks into county parks at the next Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Distirct commissioners meeting, which is set for Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.