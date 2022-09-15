Overland Park is closer to finalizing new rules for “nuisance” parties within city limits following a deadly shooting earlier this year that took place at a home being used as a short-term vacation rental.

Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved city staff’s recommendation for a nuisance party ordinance.

The measure defines a “nuisance” party as a social gathering of five or more people on a residential property that leads to criminal violations disturbing surrounding properties.

The ordinance would allow the city to penalize residents who create a “disturbance of the quiet enjoyment of residential property,” according to city documents.

What led up to this: Discussion about such an ordinance in Overland Park started after a shooting in March at a short-term rental near 145th Street and Switzer Road that left a Wichita woman dead.

A Topeka man was later charged with second-degree murder in the shooting, which took place amid a gathering of people — many of whom were from out of state — at the home which had been rented out for a birthday celebration.

One month after the shooting, the city began discussing the possibility of regulating short-term rentals.

A city-led survey to get community feedback on how to regulate the properties was conducted over the summer.

In August, the results were presented to the city council, which found a nuisance party ordinance to be favorable among many residents.

The details: With the ordinance approved by the committee Wednesday, Overland Park Police could cite individuals present at a party for their conduct.

The person renting the property or the owner of the property could also be subject to fines.

If someone is cited, it would be classified as a misdemeanor that could result in up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

A total of 13 potential criminal violations are listed under the ordinance, including property damage, littering, discharging a firearm, trespassing on adjacent property and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Key quote: “While the purpose of this ordinance was to go after short-term rentals, it can also be used against actual homeowners if those houses are being used as party houses or long-term rentals, as well,” said Eric Blevins, Overland Park assistant city attorney.

Next steps for rental ordinances

Now that the ordinance received support from the committee, it will come before the Overland Park City Council for further consideration in the following months.