Wanting to avoid another “false start,” as one official put it, the Mission City Council on Wednesday pushed developers of the Mission Gateway project to show them more concrete financing details ahead of a key vote later this month to finalize a development agreement for the latest version of the long-troubled development.

The upshot: Still, when pressed repeatedly during a special city council work session Wednesday night, the New York-based team of developers only said that financial commitments from their lenders for the $268 million project are not yet final, leaving some on the city council once again nervous about the future of the Mission Gateway deal.

The timing is somewhat urgent because the city planning commission and city council are set later this month to discuss and potentially approve a final development agreement, which includes a public financing package, for the fifth and latest iteration of the Mission Gateway plan.

Details: Currently, Mission Gateway developers are asking for roughly $22 million in special obligation bond funding, City Administrator Laura Smith confirmed for the Post via email.

That’s in addition to the requested 2% sales tax to be imposed as part of a Community Improvement District — up from a 1% CID that was part of a previous plan for the long-abandoned site.

The city has also asked that $2 million be put in a performance escrow account as part of a new deal. That money would go to the city if the deal were to fall through, but developers have not yet agreed to that stipulation.

What else: Additionally, developers want to break this latest Mission Gateway plan into two phases: the first focused on building out the residential and retail components centered around a proposed Cinergy entertainment complex, and the second focused on a hotel and office space.

Pete Heaven, the city’s land use attorney who is in charge of putting together the development agreement, said phase two will not be included in the final agreement at this time.

That’s because finances for phase two, largely the hotel, are still up in the air — which developers say is a lasting effect from the hit the hospitality industry has taken from the COVID-19 pandemic.

If a development agreement is approved and the project moves forward with phase one and two, that could result in $26 million in revenues for the city after the 20-year incentive period wears off.

That number drops to $20 million if only phase one comes to fruition.

Council concerns: Several governing body members on Wednesday raised concerns as the city once again stands on the cusp of going forward with a new Mission Gateway plan.

Councilmember Debbie Kring, who has seen all five iterations of the Mission Gateway plan during her time on the city council, said her biggest concern was the financing.

Others like Councilmember Hillary Parker Thomas asked developer Matt Valenti with Cameron Group LLC what financing looks like at this time for phase two, which includes the hotel component.

Valenti said he can’t tell the council financing for phase two will come in a certain amount of time, but said they are “going to get it as quickly as we can.”

Bruce Kimmel, the city’s financial advisor with Ehlers, Inc., said he plans to speak with the developers as well as the lending banks to hear their thoughts on potential increased costs and other contingencies before the city council takes a vote on the TIF and CID ordinances.

Additionally, Kimmel said the city will not write bonds if the financial components are not pulled together.

Mayor Sollie Flora said Kimmel’s efforts to ensure the city, developers and their lenders are on the same page is key.

Key quote: “I know we can’t control for all uncertainty but I think it’s fair to say that us, as well as the broader city community, are concerned about another false start so to speak and executing these agreements, potentially, before a bond offering stage,” Flora said. “The more we can do to shore that up I think will help bring confidence.”

Going deeper: The early draft of the development agreement includes 10% of residential units at 60% average median income, developer Matt Valenti with Cameron Group LLC told the city council.

Valenti said the intent is to build the retail and residential portions — two apartment complexes with more than 350 units total — to earn a National Green Building Standard certification.

Developers are shooting for a Green Globe certification for the hotel and office components, Valenti said.

There is no plan to achieve sustainability certifications for Cinergy because it’s mostly built-out and it likely wouldn’t be able to meet qualifications necessary for a Green Globe certification, Valenti said.

Zooming out: This is the fifth iteration of a Mission Gateway redevelopment project since the Mission Mall closed in 2005.

What’s next in Mission Gateway timeline

The city’s planning commission is expected to consider a preliminary development plan at its Sept. 26 meeting, Smith told the city council on Wednesday.