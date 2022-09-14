Break out the Crayolas, Johnson County. It’s National Coloring Day on this Wednesday.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 90, Low: 63. Sunny and clear.
Public Agenda
- The Mission City Council will hold a special work session at 6:30 p.m. tonight to continue to review and discuss developers’ latest plans for the Mission Gateway site.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight and could approve a new ordinance regulating short-term vacation rentals in the city.
Noteworthy
- A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. The revised policy would still require students to use the restroom or locker room that corresponds with their “gender assigned at birth,” but it also states that staff should address students by their preferred name and pronouns. [KCUR]
- The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved the city’s budget for next fiscal year. The new $374.4 million budget is a 14.3% increase over last year and keeps the mill levy, or property tax, rate steady at 14.578 mills.
- The city of Mission will hold a special ribbon-cutting tonight at 5:30 p.m. to unveil a newly refurbished stretch of Johnson Drive through the city’s downtown area. The busy road has been reduced from four lanes to three, in part, to make it safer for pedestrians.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.