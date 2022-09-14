Johnson County is expanding its Kill Creek trail system into the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site.

What’s going on? Johnson County’s Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners at a special board meeting Monday approved an agreement paving the way for JCPRD to eventually expand the Kill Creek Streamway Park trails onto the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Army Plant.

Agreement details: The extension will allow the transfer of ownership of 265 acres to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District by June 2023.

The change of ownership stems from a 2005 real estate agreement between JCPRD and Sunflower Redevelopment that ultimately guarantees the parks district roughly 2,000 acres of that land.

The city of De Soto recently annexed 6,009 acres of the site for a new redevelopment district, the rezoning for which would require a 90-day notice to JCPRD in the original agreement.

Under the approved addendum, the parks district will instead receive the transfer of 265 acres of that land, in addition to the 130 acres that were transferred in 2005.

Above, a depiction of how much land will be transferred to JCPRD, which is shown in yellow. Existing Kill Creek trails are shown in red. Map from county documents.

Bigger picture: The agreement precedes the announcement of the incoming Panasonic vehicle battery factory, which will occupy roughly 300 acres of the 9,000-acre site.

U.S. Army representatives in July said efforts to clear the former ammunition plant of explosive materials still have at least six years to go.

U.S. Army representatives still expect work on the new factory to begin as cleanup continues, but property can’t be transferred to the parks district until it has been cleared of those materials.

If cleanup allows for a complete land transfer next summer, the district will officially have ownership of 400 acres of the site.

In their own words: “There’s still cleanup taking place,” said Bill Maasen, JCPRD’s superintendent of parks and golf courses. “Sunflower Redevelopment — in accordance with their agreement with the county and their agreement with the federal government — cannot transfer this land to JCPRD until it’s clean and has been cleaned to residential standards.”