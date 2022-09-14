Mark your calendars – Renovation Sensation is coming September 21

It’s coming….. Renovation Sensation is being held on September 21st. Renovation Sensation is the sole fundraiser benefiting SHARE at Shawnee Mission East.

SHARE is one of the largest student led community service programs in the country and has been an integral part of Shawnee Mission East for more than 31 years. SHARE helps provide our students with the opportunity to give their time and talents to serve others in the surrounding community. In 2021, they had over 800 students participating in just over 50 projects and they are all student-planned and led. With the Renovation Sensation Homes Tour as the signature fundraiser for SHARE, we depend on our wonderful community to make it a smashing success every year. We hope we see as many people as possible at this year’s event. Please consider attending and buying a ticket to this worthwhile event. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-renovation-sensation-homes-tour-and-patrons-party-passes-tickets-394765643667

If you are an area business and are interesting in sponsoring this event….it’s not too late. Please contact Heather Blacketer heather.blacketer@brixmor.com or Carrie Condon carrielcondon@yahoo.com .

We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing our community on September 21st.