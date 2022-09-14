  Juliana Garcia  - Overland Park

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop heads to downtown Overland Park

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop is bringing its dumplings, pad Thai and drunken noodles to downtown Overland Park in the former CommuniTea space near Clock Tower Plaza. Photo via Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop Facebook page.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, a popular Thai restaurant already with one location in Johnson County, is expanding into downtown Overland Park.

Where exactly? Lulu’s appears set to take over the former CommuniTea space at 7921 Santa Fe Drive.

What we know: Angie Mutti, the executive director of the Downtown Overland Park Partnership, confirmed to the Post via email that Lulu’s is planning to take over that storefront right next to the iconic Clock Tower.

  • Mutti said the building has been gutted and the interior remodeling has started.
  • There is also an Overland Park-issued permit on the front of the storefront’s door stating there is an ongoing tenant remodel and lists Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop.
  • Lulu’s owners did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.
The old CommuniTea space which is set to become Lulus Thai Noodle Shop
Above is the space Lulus Thai Noodle Shop is set to occupy in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Lulu’s beyond Overland Park

Lulu’s already operates two others locations in the Kansas City area, it’s flagship location in the Crossroads in Kansas City, Mo., and another location in Westwood along W. 47th Street.

  • Lulu’s began in Lawrence in the late 1990s before moving to KCMO, according to its website.
  • The Westwood location opened in 2014.
  • The Thai restaurant features staples such as dumplings, pad Thai and drunken noodles.

