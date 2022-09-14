Lenexa Police say a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot following an hours-long standoff with officers on Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Lenexa Police spokesperson Master Officer Danny Chavez says officers were called to a business in the 7800 block of Barton Street at about 7:45 a.m. to check on a suspicious person inside a parked vehicle.

Recorded radio traffic states that the caller said the man was asleep with a dog in a silver SUV that was parked near the dumpsters.

“When officers arrived and attempted to contact the adult male inside the car, the male rammed his vehicle into one of the patrol cars and attempted to flee the scene,” Chavez said in the release. “In the process of trying to flee, the male got his vehicle stuck on an embankment.”

Officers continued trying to talk to the man, and Chavez said that the man eventually showed the officers that he had a gun.

“Officers backed off in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and called for crisis negotiators,” Chavez said. “The Lenexa Police Department tactical team responded, and negotiators attempted to dialogue with the male for approximately two hours, without success.”

Chavez says the man shot himself at about 10:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“No officers fired shots, and no one else was injured,” Chavez said.

A Lenexa Police statement posted to Facebook Wednesday reiterated the same details.

At least two officers and a K-9 unit from the Shawnee Police Department assisted with the call.

The scene backs up to a residential neighborhood just inside Shawnee city limits.

