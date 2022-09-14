Leawood Police detained a man Tuesday evening after he showed what turned out to be a BB gun and a knife near a youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park.

When and where: In a release Tuesday night, Leawood Police say officers were dispatched to the park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., on reports of a male suspect armed with a gun and knife.

What police say: Investigators say the man was reported to be “under a tree near a field where a youth soccer practice was taking place.”

The man displayed both a gun and knife before officers arrived but “did not threaten anyone” with them, according to the police statement.

Officers ended up detaining a 31-year-old man whose last known address was in Michigan.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

What happened in Leawood gun incident

Police ultimately took the man into custody, and he was charged with a misdemeanor municipal violation.