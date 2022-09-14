Leawood Police detained a man Tuesday evening after he showed what turned out to be a BB gun and a knife near a youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park.
When and where: In a release Tuesday night, Leawood Police say officers were dispatched to the park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., on reports of a male suspect armed with a gun and knife.
What police say: Investigators say the man was reported to be “under a tree near a field where a youth soccer practice was taking place.”
- The man displayed both a gun and knife before officers arrived but “did not threaten anyone” with them, according to the police statement.
- Officers ended up detaining a 31-year-old man whose last known address was in Michigan.
- The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.
What happened in Leawood gun incident
Police ultimately took the man into custody, and he was charged with a misdemeanor municipal violation.
- Nobody was hurt in the incident, according to police.
- Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.
