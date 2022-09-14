  Kyle Palmer  - Leawood

Police detain man at Leawood City Park after he showed gun and knife

Police responded Tuesday night to reports of a man showing a gun and knife at Leawood City Park. Image used under Creative Commons license.

Leawood Police detained a man Tuesday evening after he showed what turned out to be a BB gun and a knife near a youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park.

When and where: In a release Tuesday night, Leawood Police say officers were dispatched to the park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., on reports of a male suspect armed with a gun and knife.

What police say: Investigators say the man was reported to be “under a tree near a field where a youth soccer practice was taking place.”

  • The man displayed both a gun and knife before officers arrived but “did not threaten anyone” with them, according to the police statement.
  • Officers ended up detaining a 31-year-old man whose last known address was in Michigan.
  • The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.
Police detained a 31-year-old man at Leawood City Park after he displayed a BB gun and knife near a kids’ soccer practice. Image via Google.

What happened in Leawood gun incident

Police ultimately took the man into custody, and he was charged with a misdemeanor municipal violation.

  • Nobody was hurt in the incident, according to police.
  • Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.

