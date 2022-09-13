Your daily planner: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Good morning, Johnson County! Here’s a quick rundown to get you started today.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 62. Sunny with light breezes all day today.
- Diversions
- Panic! at the Disco performs tonight at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- The Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College begins its Recital Series for the fall. Performances include professional classical and jazz musicians. The first show is the Charlie Parker Celebration at Regnier/Nerman Atrium.
- Sporting KC plays against D.C. United tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Leawood Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider the final plan for Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing. Agenda here.
- The Prairie Village Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to discuss recommendations for the city’s ad hoc housing committee. Agenda here.
