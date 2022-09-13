  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Hope your Tuesday is fine like this wine at Aubrey Vineyards. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Good morning, Johnson County! Here’s a quick rundown to get you started today.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 62. Sunny with light breezes all day today.

  • Diversions
  • Panic! at the Disco performs tonight at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
  • The Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College begins its Recital Series for the fall. Performances include professional classical and jazz musicians. The first show is the Charlie Parker Celebration at Regnier/Nerman Atrium.
  • Sporting KC plays against D.C. United tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

  • The Leawood Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider the final plan for Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing. Agenda here.
  • The Prairie Village Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to discuss recommendations for the city’s ad hoc housing committee. Agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Jason Sudeikis has won an Emmy for starring as Ted Lasso. [KCTV]
  • A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. [KCUR]

Hi there! I'm Leah, and I cover Lenexa and Shawnee for the site. Here at the Post, we believe that an informed community is a stronger community. But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. I hope you'll consider trying a subscription today. Our subscribers give us a 94% satisfaction rating — try it out for yourself and you'll see why! Your first month is just $1. 