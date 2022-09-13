Overland Park is now officially on track to build a new downtown farmers’ market pavilion.

Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution declaring the city’s intent to reconstruct the downtown farmers market pavilion.

Developers have put forward conceptual renderings of a new farmers’ market structure, but designs could still change as the city continues to gather residents’ feedback on what a new pavilion will ultimately look like.

Background: The city partnered with Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects in April to begin gathering resident feedback on a concept development plan for the current pavilion site located downtown between Overland Park Drive and Marty Street.

A 2017 study concluded that the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, which was originally built in 1991, should remain in downtown Overland Park in some form.

A community engagement process last year generated the current conceptual plan and partnership with Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects.



The details: The current concept development plan calls for both open air and enclosed market spaces, incorporation of the Clock Tower Plaza, improvement to Overland Park Drive and Marty Street, an office building and a parking garage.

According to city documents, the project is estimated to cost roughly $7 million, with construction of the new structure expected to being in 2023.

The city currently has budget about $5.5 million in the 2022-26 Capital Improvements Plan for the reconstruction, but the council will consider issuing general obligation bonds in the future to support the completion of the new farmers market.

You can take a virtual walk through of the proposed project space below:

The next steps for the city’s Farmers’ Market improvement project

Copaken Brooks is set to host two town hall meetings for residents to share their thoughts on the project within the next month.