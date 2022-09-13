  Kyle Palmer  - Arts

Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ win big again at Emmys

For the second year in a row, Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy series. Image via Twitter.

For the second year in a row, Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis and his hit comedy series “Ted Lasso” won big at Monday night’s Emmy awards in Los Angeles.

What happened: The show took home four awards, including the Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the second straight year.

  • Sudeikis himself also won the award for lead actor in a comedy series for the second consecutive time.
  • “Ted Lasso” also won an Emmy for best directing, and Sudeikis’s co-star Brett Goldstein repeated as best supporting actor in a comedy series.

What he said: Though the show was generally favored by critics to win big Monday night, Sudeikis appeared surprised to win the best actor category again.

  • “It was an amazing, amazing group I was nominated with,” he said. “I’m truly, truly surprised and flattered.”
  • The other nominees in Sudeikis’s category included comedy legends  Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with Donald Glover and Nicholas Hoult.
  • As he’s wont to do in past acceptance speeches, Sudeikis thanked his parents, along with his fellow cast members.

Background: “Ted Lasso” has been a critical darling since it premiered on Apple TV+ two years ago.

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ series that is now in its third season. Image courtesy Apple TV+.

Key quote: “It’s really something, and thank you to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it,” he said.

What’s in store for “Ted Lasso” and Jason Sudeikis?

During post-ceremony comments made to reporters, Sudeikis said he didn’t know if there would be a fourth season for “Ted Lasso.”

  • “It’s up to more factors than myself,” he said. “The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, post-production staff. All of that is thrown into the jambalaya of possibility, so I couldn’t say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to that.”

