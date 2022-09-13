For the second year in a row, Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis and his hit comedy series “Ted Lasso” won big at Monday night’s Emmy awards in Los Angeles.

What happened: The show took home four awards, including the Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the second straight year.

Sudeikis himself also won the award for lead actor in a comedy series for the second consecutive time.

“Ted Lasso” also won an Emmy for best directing, and Sudeikis’s co-star Brett Goldstein repeated as best supporting actor in a comedy series.

What he said: Though the show was generally favored by critics to win big Monday night, Sudeikis appeared surprised to win the best actor category again.

“It was an amazing, amazing group I was nominated with,” he said. “I’m truly, truly surprised and flattered.”

The other nominees in Sudeikis’s category included comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with Donald Glover and Nicholas Hoult.

As he’s wont to do in past acceptance speeches, Sudeikis thanked his parents, along with his fellow cast members.

📹 | jason sudeikis’s acceptance speech for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the #Emmys2022! pic.twitter.com/hAtY7mDNbB — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) September 13, 2022

Background: “Ted Lasso” has been a critical darling since it premiered on Apple TV+ two years ago.

The show about a down-and-out American football coach who finds new purpose leading a luckless English soccer club also scored four Emmy awards last year.

Spearheading the show has landed Sudeikis other industry awards, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Key quote: “It’s really something, and thank you to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it,” he said.

What’s in store for “Ted Lasso” and Jason Sudeikis?

During post-ceremony comments made to reporters, Sudeikis said he didn’t know if there would be a fourth season for “Ted Lasso.”