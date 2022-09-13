It will come as no surprise to Johnson County homeowners that home values are on the rise.

Now, newly compiled data from real estate website Zillow puts more precise figures on just how much home values are going up city by city in Johnson County.

The upshot: The price of a typical home in the 17 Johnson County cities included in the data has gone up by an average of 12.8% over the past year, according to Zillow data.

The single biggest percentage increase in home values year-over-year was recorded in Spring Hill, which saw an 18.1% spike in the value of a typical home over the past 12 months.

Major cities in northeast Johnson County, including Leawood, Lenexa, Prairie Village, Overland Park and Shawnee all saw year-over-year increases in the value of a typical home greater than 12%.

Why it matters: Rapidly rising home values may be good news for sellers, but the increases are also leaving homeowners with bigger annual property tax bills and pricing many buyers out of the market.

The home value spike has become a political issue in local elections and also been the source of tension in recent weeks as cities finalize their next budgets, locking in property tax rates based on current home values.

The methodology: News data site Stacker compiled a list of the 50 Kansas cities with the fastest-growing home prices, based on data from Zillow.

The numbers cover the 12-month period that ended in July 2022.

The data is based on the Zillow Home Value Index, a seasonally adjusted figure that calculates the price of a “typical home” in a given region based on the value of homes in the 35th to 65th percentile in that area.

The only cities in Johnson County that do not appear in Stacker’s top 50 are Edgerton and Westwood.

What we’re looking at: Stacker’s list noted each city’s current “typical home” value, the price change over the past year in that city and the price change over the past five years in that city.

See how much home values rose in your city

De Soto

Typical home value: $372,821

1-year price change: +$46,969 (+14.4%)

5-year price change: +$129,825 (+53.4%)

Fairway

Typical home value: $557,631

1-year price change: +$54,388 (+10.8%)

5-year price change: +$158,392 (+39.7%)

Gardner

Typical home value: $315,160

1-year price change: +$34,849 (+12.4%)

5-year price change: +$108,565 (+52.5%)

Lake Quivira

Typical home value: $831,476

1-year price change: +$114,063 (+15.9%)

5-year price change: +$229,688 (+38.2%)

Leawood

Typical home value: $672,794

1-year price change: +$75,424 (+12.6%)

5-year price change: +$192,660 (+40.1%)

Lenexa

Typical home value: $415,518

1-year price change: +$47,550 (+12.9%)

5-year price change: +$134,442 (+47.8%)

Merriam

Typical home value: $288,288

1-year price change: +$31,442 (+12.2%)

5-year price change: +$106,589 (+58.7%)

Mission

Typical home value: $292,449

1-year price change: +$27,966 (+10.6%)

5-year price change: +$107,294 (+57.9%)

Mission Hills

Typical home value: $831,476

1-year price change: +$114,063 (+15.9%)

5-year price change: +$229,688 (+38.2%)

Mission Woods

Typical home value: $847,890

1-year price change: +$80,421 (+10.5%)

5-year price change: +$219,391 (+34.9%)

Olathe

Typical home value: $379,521

1-year price change: +$43,087 (+12.8%)

5-year price change: +$126,177 (+49.8%)

Overland Park

Typical home value: $424,083

1-year price change: +$47,526 (+12.6%)

5-year price change: +$137,303 (+47.9%)

Prairie Village

Typical home value: $315,160

1-year price change: +$34,849 (+12.4%)

5-year price change: +$108,565 (+52.5%)

Roeland Park

Typical home value: $297,534

1-year price change: +$27,285 (+10.1%)

5-year price change: +$110,156 (+58.8%)

Shawnee

Typical home value: $372,182

1-year price change: +$43,294 (+13.2%)

5-year price change: +$122,986 (+49.4%)

Spring Hill

Typical home value: $389,274

1-year price change: +$59,736 (+18.1%)

5-year price change: +$141,246 (+56.9%)

Westwood Hills