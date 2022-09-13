Blue Valley student killed in rollover crash on Mission Road

A Blue Valley student was killed in a rollover crash in southeast Johnson County on Monday evening, district officials confirm.

The crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. on Mission Road just north of 171st Street in Aubry Township.

“I can confirm it was a single-vehicle accident with one deceased and one in the hospital,” Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shelby Colburn told the Post on Monday night.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood extricated the injured person from the car.

A helicopter was requested to respond and assist in transporting the injured person as firefighters worked on the scene.

The aircraft was canceled before it could arrive at the scene. The person was then transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to an area hospital.

The injured person was in stable condition, according to Johnson County Med-Act.

As of Tuesday, authorities had not released the identity of the person who was killed.

Blue Valley School District spokesperson Kaci Brutto confirmed via email on Tuesday that the deceased was a student in the district.

She said staff and students at the school where the student attended had been made aware on Tuesday morning.

“We are working together to support students, including having our counselors available for students who may need support or someone to help process this loss with them,” Brutto said. “We will come together in this trying time and support each other, the student’s family and our students.”

It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether the person injured in the crash was also a student in the district.

The Overland Park Police Department on Tuesday posted to Facebook that therapy dogs from OPPD and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office had been “requested and deployed” to Blue Valley High School because that school’s “family had lost a member.”

Ongoing investigation of rollover crash

Recorded radio traffic indicates that a convertible rolled over just off the west edge of Mission Road.

Colburn says the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team is investigating, and more information may be available Tuesday.

As the crash scene was investigated, Mission Road remained closed from near Orchard Lane, or the 16500 block of Mission Road, south to 171st Street.

Colburn said the road reopened around 11:20 p.m. Monday night.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.

Nikki Lansford contributed to this report.