Welcome back to the new week, Johnson County! Sending positive vibes your way on this National Day of Encouragement. And now for your morning rundown to get you started.

Forecast:☀️ High: 82, Low: 55. Sunny all day with clear skies in the evening. Light breezes also wind down toward the end of the day.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. today with plans to review a high-rise apartment plan at 135th and Pflumm as well as final development plans for Bluhawk, a portion of the Aspiria site and a portion of the Shamrock campus. Agenda here.

meets at 1:30 p.m. today with plans to review a high-rise apartment plan at 135th and Pflumm as well as final development plans for Bluhawk, a portion of the Aspiria site and a portion of the Shamrock campus. Agenda here. The Shawnee City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget and exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate, as well as review of a request for city economic development funds to pay for the Stag’s Garage project in the downtown area. Agenda here.

meets at 6 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget and exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate, as well as review of a request for city economic development funds to pay for the Stag’s Garage project in the downtown area. Agenda here. The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider revisions of the city code regarding e-bikes. Agenda here.

meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider revisions of the city code regarding e-bikes. Agenda here. The Fairway City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget and exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate. Agenda here.

meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget and exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate. Agenda here. The USD 232 Board of Education in De Soto meets at 6 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the school district’s 2022-23 budget and exceeding the district’s revenue neutral rate, as well as review of the 2022-23 teacher’s contract, the use of federal pandemic relief to retain teachers and staff, and approval of custodial pay increase from $13.50/hour to $15 per hour. Agenda here.

Noteworthy