  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, Sept. 12

Alumni who graduated in the 1960s sit in their assigned section at Shawnee Mission District Stadium during Friday's SM North homecoming game, which marked the school's 100th anniversary. Photo credit Grace Logan.

Welcome back to the new week, Johnson County! Sending positive vibes your way on this National Day of Encouragement. And now for your morning rundown to get you started.

Forecast:☀️ High: 82, Low: 55. Sunny all day with clear skies in the evening. Light breezes also wind down toward the end of the day.

Public Agenda

  • The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. today with plans to review a high-rise apartment plan at 135th and Pflumm as well as final development plans for Bluhawk, a portion of the Aspiria site and a portion of the Shamrock campus. Agenda here.
  • The Shawnee City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget and exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate, as well as review of a request for city economic development funds to pay for the Stag’s Garage project in the downtown area. Agenda here.
  • The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider revisions of the city code regarding e-bikes. Agenda here.
  • The Fairway City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget and exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate. Agenda here.
  • The USD 232 Board of Education in De Soto meets at 6 p.m. tonight with plans to consider adopting the school district’s 2022-23 budget and exceeding the district’s revenue neutral rate, as well as review of the 2022-23 teacher’s contract, the use of federal pandemic relief to retain teachers and staff, and approval of custodial pay increase from $13.50/hour to $15 per hour. Agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • The Overland Park Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person and another dog Saturday morning. [KCTV]
  • Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican nominee Derek Schmidt, the current Kansas Attorney General, squared off Saturday in their first debate in the race for Kansas governor. [KMBC]

Hi there! I'm Leah, and I cover Lenexa and Shawnee for the site. Here at the Post, we believe that an informed community is a stronger community. But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. I hope you'll consider trying a subscription today. Our subscribers give us a 94% satisfaction rating — try it out for yourself and you'll see why! Your first month is just $1. 