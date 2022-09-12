Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can take JCCC credits with them to other schools

JCCC has transfer agreements with more than 60 local and regional four-year colleges and universities. Students can get a head start on their bachelor’s degree at JCCC for a fraction of the cost, then take those class credits with them to a four-year school. While a student’s education starts here, it doesn’t have to end here!

Helpful transfer tips

Transferring credits involves careful planning and takes time. Following a few best practices makes it easy for students to get a jumpstart on the process.

Prepare in advance

Students need to think about transferring credits early — even during their first semester at JCCC. Students should think about where they want to go and identify what’s important to them — including location, degrees offered and cost.

It’s also not a bad idea to think about living arrangements and how they might want to get involved socially and academically at the school they eventually want to attend. All of these ideas can help inform a student’s transfer plan.

Assistance is available

After determining where they want to go, students should meet with a JCCC academic advisor to explore the credit transfer process. The JCCC Student Success Center and our online transfer guides also help students understand how to manage transferred credits.

Research is important

Before mapping out a transfer plan, students should understand the difference between transferring to public/private schools and in-state/out-of-state schools. It’s also important for students to know specific transfer policies and admissions and scholarship application deadlines for the schools they’ve decided on.

Providing college visit opportunities right here on campus

Transferring to a new school can be overwhelming. That’s why JCCC offers students the chance to speak with four-year institutions at regularly scheduled college recruiter visits. Students can find out how the admissions and transfer process works at another college or university while on campus at JCCC. Upcoming college recruiter events include visits from:

St. Mary and MidAmerica Nazarene University – Sept. 12

Grand Canyon University – Sept. 13

Research College of Nursing – Sept. 14

Central Methodist University Online and Missouri Western – Sept. 19

K-State and Columbia College? University(?) – Sept. 20

Rockhurst University – Sept. 21

Find out what courses are transferable statewide

In addition to on-campus opportunities, there are many online resources to help students research how courses transfer their earned credits to other institutions. The Kansas Board of Regents provides a database with information on Systemwide Transfer courses for Kansas public colleges and universities. It lists specific courses that transfer seamlessly to any Kansas public institution as an equivalent course in terms of credit hours.

JCCC helps students make informed decisions

Our transfer webpages offer several resources to help students make informed and efficient transfer decisions. For additional assistance, JCCC’s Transfer Advisors are available to ensure students take the credits earned at JCCC to their next college experience.