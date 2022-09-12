Park goers at Shawnee Mission Park can expect to see construction begin in the coming weeks on a roughly $1.6 million improvement project for the park’s aging marina building.

What’s changing? The building will undergo improvements for accessibility, including a new ADA-accessible board dock and a new ADA-accessible kayak and canoe launch.

The improvement project also includes the addition of new restrooms and a customer service counter.

A new equipment storage building will also be built on the west side of the marina building.

Staff from the Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department have worked with design firm SFS Architecture on the project’s concept design.

Shawnee Mission Park Marina project timeline

Construction is set to begin this month, following the marina’s closure for the season last week.