  Lucie Krisman  - Parks

Shawnee Mission Park Marina to get $1.6M upgrade — Here’s what’s coming

Shawnee Mission Park

Improvements are set to begin this month on Shawnee Mission Park's marina building, and they're expected to wrap up in time for next season. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Park goers at Shawnee Mission Park can expect to see construction begin in the coming weeks on a roughly $1.6 million improvement project for the park’s aging marina building.

What’s changing? The building will undergo improvements for accessibility, including a new ADA-accessible board dock and a new ADA-accessible kayak and canoe launch.

  • The improvement project also includes the addition of new restrooms and a customer service counter.
  • A new equipment storage building will also be built on the west side of the marina building.
  • Staff from the Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department have worked with design firm SFS Architecture on the project’s concept design.
Shawnee Mission Park
Boaters and kayakers use the marina to shove off into Shawnee Mission Park Lake. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Shawnee Mission Park Marina project timeline

Construction is set to begin this month, following the marina’s closure for the season last week.

  • The project is expected to be finished in time for use next summer, with an estimated completion date of May of 2023.
  • The authorized cost of the project sits at roughly $1.6 million.
  • The project cost has been approved as part of the county’s capital improvement plan for 2022.
  • The marina improvements also serve as part of the department’s long-term Shawnee Mission Park Master Plan, which dates back to 2003.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the nearly 6,000 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!

And if you're not a subscriber yet, I hope you'll consider starting a full access trial today. Your first month is just $1.