The first Prairie Village Jazz Festival in three years had another challenge to contend with this past weekend: bad weather.

The rain began during the Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights’ performance at Harmon Park on Saturday, but the annual display of local musical talent — which had been canceled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — carried on.

And that was a good thing for the young performers, according to SM East Band Director Alex Toepfer

“It’s great for them to see how a professional jazz festival works,” he said after the band’s performance.

The Kansas City-based New Orleans-style Back Alley Brass Band was next to perform, and the wet weather also was not enough to dampen their enthusiasm.

“We just love the interaction with the crowd with the kind of music we play,” trumpet player and band member Tom Lowlor said.

Other acts that performed Saturday included The Ray Keller Octet, Eddie Moore and The Adam Larson Band.

In general, attendance at the event — billed as one of the biggest annually for the city — was down significantly from prior pre-pandemic years, according to city officials.

Assistant city administrator Meghan Buum said festival organizers counted 420 adults at Saturday’s event, a “vastly lower number” than typically attends.

“We’re disappointed that the rain thwarted our return to a full post-pandemic festival, but crossing fingers for sunny skies next year!” Buum said in an email to the Post Monday.

Still, organizers say Jazz Fest provides a unique way for Prairie Village residents to experience live music that every member of the family can enjoy.

“There are venues all over town where you can see live music,” Prairie Village Special Events Coordinator J.D. Kinney said. “But It’s a little rarer when the music can be in your own backyard.”

Here are some images from this year’s Prairie Village Jazz Fest: