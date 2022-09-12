Meddys, the Wichita-based Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, has started interior construction inside a new building at its prospective location at Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter.

And company officials maintain they aim to open what will be Meddys’s first Kansas City area location by the end of this year.

Driving the news: The new spate of work on the site at 4015 W. 83rd Street comes more than a year after Meddys first announced its plan to expand to the Kansas City area.

Background: The Mediterranean restaurant anticipated opening the Corinth Quarter location next door to Hunter Family Vision last year but experienced a number of delays due in larger part to COVID-19 and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

The original opening date was pushed back from the end of 2021 to summer 2022, but the delays have continued.

This summer, vice president of operations Mark Logan told the Post Meddys hopes to open in Prairie Village by the end of 2022.

Meddys serves Mediterranean cuisine such as shawarma, hummus and salads, in a fast-casual setting. Each location also features a full-service bar.

Work being done at Meddys in Prairie Village

The end of 2022 is still the goal for the Corinth Quarter location’s opening, Logan told the Post via email last week.

Meddys has begun work on the interior of its space inside the new Corinth Quarter shopping center, he said.

Additionally, Meddys is looking for more potential sites for locations in the metro area, he said.

The plan is to open three or four more locations in the greater Kansas City region by the end of 2023 — with Prairie Village serving as the flagship location in the local market.

Key quote: “Although we had some delays due to supply chain issues and other factors that stemmed from the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, Meddys is excited to be expanding to the Kansas City area,” Logan told the Post. “We believe Prairie Village will be a perfect location to launch our restaurant in this market.”