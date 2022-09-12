If you want to show your “913” pride, downtown Overland Park is the place to do it in Johnson County with a week-long 913 Day celebration.

What is it? Each year on Sept. 13, local cities pay homage to the 913 area code, which covers much of eastern Kansas, including all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Downtown Overland Park restaurants and retailers are getting into the celebratory mood this 913 Day with some special deals aimed at urging residents to support local businesses all week long.

‘913’ bingo: One part of 913 Day events this week in Overland Park includes a 913 Bingo raffle, which asks community members to either participate in a scavenger hunt or shop local businesses to fill up bingo cards.

Participants can complete an item or more on the bingo card between Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 17, by scanning QR codes at participating businesses.

They can also share their bingo outings and finds on social media with #913day for extra entries.

A few raffle winners will receive prizes, including Worlds of Fun tickets and prizes from several downtown Overland Park businesses.

Other ‘913’ specials: Residents and shoppers can also participate in 913 Day by enjoying special promotions in downtown Overland Park shops and restaurants.

The deals are available starting Monday, Sept. 12 and last through Sunday, Sept. 19, unless specified.

This includes a sandwich and coffee or tea for $9.13 at Homer’s Coffee House, 9.13% off fall decor at The Old Mango and $9.13 drop-in rate for any yoga class that week at hOMe Holistic.

A full list of discounts and deals can be found here on downtown Overland Park’s website.

Other 913 Day celebrations in KC metro

Wyandotte County is also hosting a 913 Day Festival Celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Vernon School in Kansas City, Kan.