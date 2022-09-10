2 arrested after collision with Shawnee police in stolen truck

Law enforcement arrested two Kansas City, Kan., men Friday evening after they used a stolen pickup truck to ram a police car in Shawnee.

According to recorded radio traffic, at 7:26 p.m., a Shawnee officer reported that he had spotted a stolen Ford F-250. The officer attempted to “box in” the truck on southbound Nieman Road just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

At the scene, Sergeant Kasie Taulbert told the Post that the suspect driver went head-on with the Shawnee police vehicle at low speed. The suspect then attempted to back up, backing into and damaging the front of another car in traffic.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show a man born in 1995 is facing charges for aggravated battery with great bodily harm and reckless fleeing from a law enforcement officer. The second suspect, a man born in 2003, is held on a charge of felony theft and a Wyandotte County warrant. Both men are listed as residents of Kansas City, Kan.

Sergeant Taulbert says the same truck evaded a Merriam officer earlier in the evening. She says damage to the Shawnee police vehicle is “very, very minor.”

Both suspects were booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe and are scheduled to be formally charged in District Court on Monday.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.