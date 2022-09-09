Your daily planner: Friday, Sept. 9

Good morning, weekenders, it’s Friday morning in Johnson County! Here’s a quick update to get you started and ready for the weekend.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 87, Low: 61. Sunny and clear skies, with light southerly breezes.
Diversions
- Twenty One Pilots performs with special guest Peter McPoland tonight at 8 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- Children’s Mercy Park is hosting a showing of the film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” tonight at 6:15 p.m. Event details here.
- To kick off the weekend, The Shops of Prairie Village is celebrating Grandparents Day on Sunday, Sept. 11 by hosting Grandparents Day Books & Bingo. The free outdoor event is from 10 to 11 a.m. under the clock tower and includes a live DJ, a big “soft play” area for small children, breakfast for purchase (pancakes, egg bakes, and orange juice) from Scratch Gourmet + Express Catering, and fun from other local merchants.
Noteworthy
- The Swee’Pea Baby Crawling Contest — one of the popular events at the annual Lenexa Spinach Festival — is returning this month after its pandemic hiatus. [The Kansas City Star]
- Republican attorney general nominee Kris Kobach said he’s helping to shut down a private group that wanted to build a wall on the Mexican border. [KCUR]
