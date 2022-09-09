SMSD News: Celebrating 100 years of Shawnee Mission North High School

Over the next few days, Shawnee Mission North High School will celebrate 100 years of education.

Beginning on September 9, 2022, the school community plans a three-day celebration commemorating the milestone, with homecoming events, an open house, and a ribbon cutting event. Click here for a full schedule.

This high school paved the way for so much in the Shawnee Mission School District, noted Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard.

“This year we are celebrating that we are one Shawnee Mission, and Shawnee Mission North helped build that solid foundation for who we are today,” Dr. Hubbard expressed. “We congratulate Shawnee Mission North on all it has accomplished in 100 years and we wish the school community all the best as it begins the next century of education!”

Shawnee Mission Rural High School (known officially as Rural High School District Number Six of Johnson County) opened its doors on September 12, 1922. The school opened to fewer than 200 students in grades 9 through 12. It was the first high school in what is now the Shawnee Mission School District, USD 512. By 1958, high school enrollment had reached nearly 3,000 students, and the district opened Shawnee Mission’s second high school, Shawnee Mission East.

Schools across Shawnee Mission have joined this once-in-100 year celebration, with students and staff throughout the community sending their well-wishes to the centenarian school community. Click here to see a video of their celebrations.

Now is an exciting time in the history of the high school, Principal David Ewers expressed.

“We are celebrating 100 years of a commitment to achievement and engagement through an equitable, inclusive culture,” he noted. “Our strong, diverse alumni base and school community share the common bond of enormous pride in our school and what we have accomplished in our first century as a school.”

Current students take a lot of pride in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Shawnee Mission high school and they are looking forward to all of the celebrations, according to Gage Chapman, senior and student body president.

According to Chapman, “When you think about all the past students that have gone through North, it’s easy to see the reason we’re so rooted in tradition!”

The entire Shawnee Mission School District community looks forward to celebrating 100 years of excellence at Shawnee Mission North High School.