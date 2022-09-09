Leawood native and 2016 SM East graduate Joey Wentz will take the mound as the starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers as they face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium tonight.

Making the case for 2023 rotation spot: Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told the team’s website that recalling Wentz from the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo would give the 24-year-old the chance to make multiple starts as the 2022 season comes to a close, allowing them to evaluate Wentz for a spot in the rotation next year.

Wentz made his Major League Baseball debut in May. He had pitched for the Tigers in two games before a shoulder injury took him out of action in June.

Standout Lancer career: Wentz was a hot pitching prospect during his senior year in high school, attracting dozens of scouts to Johnson County for his starts in the spring of 2016.

He finished his senior season for the Lancers giving up zero runs over 51.1 innings pitched, striking out 104 and giving up just seven hits.

Just weeks after graduation, he was selected by the Atlanta Braves as the 40th overall pick in that year’s draft.

The Braves traded Wentz to the Tigers in July 2019.

Tonight’s game: The fifth-place Tigers face the fourth-place Royals tonight at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m.