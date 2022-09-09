A nonprofit supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is asking the city of Overland Park for help with covering costs to rehabilitate a house for accessibility.

What’s happened: The Overland Park Community Development Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved a recommendation for a grant for Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports to rehabilitate a home at 7520 W. 67th St.

The details: The city received a request from Friends of JCDS for a $60,000 grant to help fund the $175,000 housing rehabilitation project that will house three individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The renovation to the three bedroom, two bath home will include, but is not limited to: making the home compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, relocating the laundry to the main floor, kitchen renovation and reconfiguration, window replacement for energy efficiency, upgrade the HVAC, electrical and plumbing to bring the home up to building code and efficiency standards, adding an addition for increased livable space and waterproofing the basement.

Money for the project would come from the city’s Community Development Block Grant Program, which uses annual grant funding to support local nonprofit and government organizations for projects that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.

Currently, there is a total of $338,716 in unobligated grant funds. However, $141,000 is already earmarked for future Parks & Recreation neighborhood improvement projects.

Key quote: “Everyone up here and the full council are big supporters of JCDS, so I don’t anticipate any issues,” said Councilmember Fred Spears.

Background: Friends of JCDS finalized purchase of the home in June, which had been vacant for some time, said Ruanda McFerren, Overland Park grants program manager.

Prior to this purchase, the nonprofit has used grants from the city to renovate three other homes in Overland Park for residents with disabilities.

What’s next: Before the grant can officially be approved by the city, it must first undergo a 30-day public review and comment period from Wednesday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Oct. 21.