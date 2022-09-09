Fall is upon us, Johnson County, and there is no shortage of events to celebrate the change of seasons.

From the first Jazz Festival since 2019 to Merriam Drive Live and fall festivals, there is something for everyone this fall. Here’s a list of some of the upcoming fall events in Johnson County — not including spooky, Halloween-related events, that is.

Jazz Festival

What: Prairie Village is set to put on the first Jazz Festival since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to COVID-19.

Lenexa Spinach Festival

What: The 1930s Spinach Capital of the World is celebrating a piece of history with this family-friendly event featuring food, music, entertainment and arts.

Shawnee Mission North’s 100th anniversary

What: A weekend-long 100th anniversary celebration of what is believed to be the oldest high school still in existence in Johnson County.

Merriam Car and Motorcycle Show

What: An annual event featuring more than 250 classic cars, motorcycles with a grand prize drawing of a $4,000 gift certificate.

Overland Park Fall Festival

What: A kickoff to a new season featuring an artisan fair, live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

27th Annual Great Shawnee Grillers

What: An annual, locally-held state griller championship complete with judges, food trucks, kids activities and musical entertainment.

Merriam Drive Live

What: A classic rock event in the heart of downtown Merriam featuring food trucks, adult beverages and a cornhole tournament.

