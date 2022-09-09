  Juliana Garcia  - Events

Jazz, car shows and spinach — Here are upcoming events to enjoy this fall in JoCo

Overland Park Fall Festival

There are several upcoming fall events to enjoy the new season, Johnson County, like the Overland Park Fall Festival. Photo via city of Overland Park website.

Fall is upon us, Johnson County, and there is no shortage of events to celebrate the change of seasons.

From the first Jazz Festival since 2019 to Merriam Drive Live and fall festivals, there is something for everyone this fall. Here’s a list of some of the upcoming fall events in Johnson County — not including spooky, Halloween-related events, that is.

Jazz Festival

Jazz Fest 2019
Photo courtesy Ashley Freburg.
  • What: Prairie Village is set to put on the first Jazz Festival since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to COVID-19.
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 10, gates open at 2 p.m.
  • Where: Harmon Park, West 77th Place and Delmar Street
  • Cost: $5 for adults, free for children under 18
  • Parking: Shawnee Mission East, the city pool, Mission Bible Church and Community of Christ Bible Church

Lenexa Spinach Festival

Lenexa Spinach Festival
Photo via city of Lenexa website.
  • What: The 1930s Spinach Capital of the World is celebrating a piece of history with this family-friendly event featuring food, music, entertainment and arts.
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
  • Cost: Free admission
  • Parking: Free shuttles for parking at Lenexa Place Business Park, southeast corner of West 95th Street and Lackman Road

Shawnee Mission North’s 100th anniversary

Shawnee Mission North
Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum (ca. 1923).

Merriam Car and Motorcycle Show

Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show
Photo courtesy city of Merriam.
  • What: An annual event featuring more than 250 classic cars, motorcycles with a grand prize drawing of a $4,000 gift certificate.
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
  • Cost: Free admission
  • Parking: 5701 Merriam Drive, DS Bus Lines, Waterfall Park.

Overland Park Fall Festival

Overland Park Fall Festival
Photo via city of Overland Park website
  • What: A kickoff to a new season featuring an artisan fair, live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.
  • When: Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Overland Park, 7935 Santa Fe Drive
  • Cost: Free
  • Parking: Downtown Overland Park public parking, Overland Park Elementary School, or park at Shawnee Mission West and take a free shuttle bus.

27th Annual Great Shawnee Grillers

Shawnee great grillers
Photo via Shawnee Great Grillers 2022 Facebook event page.
  • What: An annual, locally-held state griller championship complete with judges, food trucks, kids activities and musical entertainment.
  • When: Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive
  • Cost: Free
  • Parking: An online parking map can be found here.

Merriam Drive Live

Merriam Drive Live
Photo courtesy city of Merriam.
  • What: A classic rock event in the heart of downtown Merriam featuring food trucks, adult beverages and a cornhole tournament.
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown along Merriam Drive
  • Cost: Free admission
  • Parking: Merriam Marketplace, 5701 Merriam Drive, Waterfall Park, and DS Bus Lines.

Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival

Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival
Photo via Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival webpage
  • What: Wagon rides, local artisans, food, living history demonstrations and more, the Shawnee Indian Mission’s annual fall event is back for the first time since 2019.
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Shawnee Indian Mission, 3403 W. 53rd St.
  • Cost: Free
  • Parking: Horizon Academy, north of the site. A free shuttle will be provided.

