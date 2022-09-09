Fall is upon us, Johnson County, and there is no shortage of events to celebrate the change of seasons.
From the first Jazz Festival since 2019 to Merriam Drive Live and fall festivals, there is something for everyone this fall. Here’s a list of some of the upcoming fall events in Johnson County — not including spooky, Halloween-related events, that is.
Jazz Festival
- What: Prairie Village is set to put on the first Jazz Festival since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to COVID-19.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 10, gates open at 2 p.m.
- Where: Harmon Park, West 77th Place and Delmar Street
- Cost: $5 for adults, free for children under 18
- Parking: Shawnee Mission East, the city pool, Mission Bible Church and Community of Christ Bible Church
Lenexa Spinach Festival
- What: The 1930s Spinach Capital of the World is celebrating a piece of history with this family-friendly event featuring food, music, entertainment and arts.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
- Cost: Free admission
- Parking: Free shuttles for parking at Lenexa Place Business Park, southeast corner of West 95th Street and Lackman Road
Shawnee Mission North’s 100th anniversary
- What: A weekend-long 100th anniversary celebration of what is believed to be the oldest high school still in existence in Johnson County.
- When: Sept. 9-12
- Where: Shawnee Mission North, 7401 Johnson Drive
- Cost: $7 for adult admission to homecoming game Sept. 9, other events are free
- Parking: Field house parking lot
Merriam Car and Motorcycle Show
- What: An annual event featuring more than 250 classic cars, motorcycles with a grand prize drawing of a $4,000 gift certificate.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
- Cost: Free admission
- Parking: 5701 Merriam Drive, DS Bus Lines, Waterfall Park.
Overland Park Fall Festival
- What: A kickoff to a new season featuring an artisan fair, live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.
- When: Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Overland Park, 7935 Santa Fe Drive
- Cost: Free
- Parking: Downtown Overland Park public parking, Overland Park Elementary School, or park at Shawnee Mission West and take a free shuttle bus.
27th Annual Great Shawnee Grillers
- What: An annual, locally-held state griller championship complete with judges, food trucks, kids activities and musical entertainment.
- When: Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive
- Cost: Free
- Parking: An online parking map can be found here.
Merriam Drive Live
- What: A classic rock event in the heart of downtown Merriam featuring food trucks, adult beverages and a cornhole tournament.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown along Merriam Drive
- Cost: Free admission
- Parking: Merriam Marketplace, 5701 Merriam Drive, Waterfall Park, and DS Bus Lines.
Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival
- What: Wagon rides, local artisans, food, living history demonstrations and more, the Shawnee Indian Mission’s annual fall event is back for the first time since 2019.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Shawnee Indian Mission, 3403 W. 53rd St.
- Cost: Free
- Parking: Horizon Academy, north of the site. A free shuttle will be provided.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.