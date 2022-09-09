It’s the end of another week, Johnson County, and as many may know by now, that means another list of our 5 to Try recommendations.

This week, we asked Post readers to give us their top recommendations for the best Thai food in Johnson County. As usual, our readers did not disappoint.

Let’s get into the Post readers’ pics for the best Thai restaurants in Johnson County.

Hot Basil Thai Cuisine

Located at 7528 W. 119th St., Hot Basil is a top favorite for Post readers. From spring rolls and pad Thai to gapow and pad see ew, Post readers say you can’t go wrong with anything you order from Hot Basil.

“Hot Basil is, hands down, my favorite Thai restaurant I’ve enjoyed anywhere,” said Post reader William Baker. “Always fresh. Always friendly. Excellent varied menu. Exceptional in every way.”

Hot Basil is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Thai Place

Another top contender from multiple readers is Thai Place, located at 9359 W. 87th St. One reader said she and her daughter “dream about the phad sea eaw” from Thai Place, though there are vast menus for both lunch and dinner.

“I have to say there is no better Thai in Johnson County than Thai Place,” said Post reader Leslie Cimino. “They are consistently excellent every single time. I have such a hard time deciding on their menu items that I usually walk out with 87 bags worth of Thai food.”

Thai Place is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes 30 minutes before the closing time, according to the restaurant’s website.

Thai Orchid

Located at 6504 Martway St. near downtown Mission, Thai Orchid is a Post reader favorite when it comes to Thai food. The restaurant has been in the area since 1991, and is known for its pad Thai and Massaman and Panang curries.

“This is one of the best Thai spices places in town,” wrote Google reviewer Sheck Welle. “Their selections are just mind blowing. Delicious food. I recommend it to everyone.”

Thai Orchid is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bamboo Penny’s

A recently opened Thai restaurant in Leawood, Bamboo Penny’s, is already making waves for Thai fans at its Leawood location: 5720 W. 116th Place. Post readers particularly enjoy their fried rice and pad Thai options.

“We love Bamboo Penny’s in Park Place,” said Post reader Mary Larson. “Their spring rolls, fried rice and pad Thai dishes are absolutely delicious.”

Bamboo Penny’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Anousone at Strang Hall

Anousone, a Laos and Thai fusion restaurant at Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park, is our last stop for this week’s 5 to Try. From daily specials and stir fry noodles to a bun rice noodle bowl and hearty yellow curry, there are plenty of options to choose from.

“I’ve tried something different every time I’ve eaten here and have never been disappointed,” said Post reader Shelley Beck.

Anousone is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.