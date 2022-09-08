Your daily planner: Thursday, Sept. 8

Goooood morning, Johnson County! Take charge of your day like Joan of Arc did in 1429. Here’s the rundown to get you started.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 60. Sunny skies all day, with light breezes out of the southwest.

Diversions

Luke Bryan performs alongside special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny in Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour tonight at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets here.

Judah & the Lion performs on the band's Happy Again Tour tonight at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

"Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" plays tonight and tomorrow night at 6:15 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The free movie requires reservations. Details here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider two residential applications — one for Woodspring Estates at 207th and Lackman, and the other for Estates of Shadow Woods at 191st and Nall. Agenda here.

The Westwood City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider increasing the city's revenue neutral rate and also adopt the city's 2023 budget. Agenda here.

The Overland Park Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to kick off the process for developing a new comprehensive plan for the city. The plan guides future development and denotes land uses within the city limits. Agenda here.

