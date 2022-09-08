Your daily planner: Thursday, Sept. 8

Goooood morning, Johnson County! Take charge of your day like Joan of Arc did in 1429. Here’s the rundown to get you started.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 60. Sunny skies all day, with light breezes out of the southwest.
Diversions
- Luke Bryan performs alongside special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny in Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour tonight at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets here.
- Judah & the Lion performs on the band’s Happy Again Tour tonight at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” plays tonight and tomorrow night at 6:15 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The free movie requires reservations. Details here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider two residential applications — one for Woodspring Estates at 207th and Lackman, and the other for Estates of Shadow Woods at 191st and Nall. Agenda here.
- The Westwood City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider increasing the city’s revenue neutral rate and also adopt the city’s 2023 budget. Agenda here.
- The Overland Park Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to kick off the process for developing a new comprehensive plan for the city. The plan guides future development and denotes land uses within the city limits. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon. [KCTV]
- Kansas will receive nearly $10 million as part of a settlement with JUUL Labs that involved 33 other states. [41 Action News]
