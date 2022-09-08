  Juliana Garcia  - Paywall

13 Shawnee Mission high schoolers earn KC Scholars scholarships

Rah'ki Walker, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior

Rah'Ki Walker, a senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, is one of 14 Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley students to be a 2022 KC Scholar — here's what that means for her future. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Rah’ki Walker, a Shawnee Mission Northwest senior, always worried about how to pay for college.

With the help of KC Scholars, a Kansas City area nonprofit organization focused on making college attainable for low- to modest-income individuals, Walker is no longer worried.

The upshot: KC Scholars, founded in 2016 from the Kauffman Foundation, aims to provide college opportunities for people who “likely would not have otherwise attended or completed,” according to its website.

  • There are at least 700 scholarship recipients annually, including 250 traditional students like Walker and 200 adult learners.
  • Traditional students can receive up to $10,000 annually for a 5-year renewable scholarship.
  • Additionally, 77% of scholarship recipients are first-generation college students and 81% of KC Scholars are people of color, according to KC Scholars’ website.

KC Scholar impact: Walker is one of 13 Shawnee Mission students who received a KC Scholars scholarship.

  • She said she received a $10,000 scholarship, which will cover nearly all of the tuition at Lincoln University in Missouri, where she plans to go.
  • Without the scholarship, she would’ve had to start at community college and transfer to a four year university, she said — which wasn’t what she envisioned for herself and her college career.
  • Walker said she is interested in becoming either a therapist or a teacher, but is leaning toward studying psychology in college.

Key quote: “I know my school is kind of a richer area, but not everyone there has a ton of money so a lot of them don’t plan on going to college because they don’t have the funds for it,” Walker said. “But for this scholarship, you only need like a 2.5 grade point average. It’s not a lot of requirements — literally just apply and you might be able to go to college. You might have a full ride, honestly, depending on where you want to go.”

Who are the other students? There are 12 other high school seniors in Shawnee Mission who are receiving up to $50,000 toward their college education. Here’s the list:

  • Suzette Navarro, senior, Shawnee Mission East
  • Jackson Dinh-Phan, senior, Shawnee Mission North
  • Heather Dunn, senior, SM North
  • Madison Elmer, senior, SM North
  • John Kever, senior, SM North
  • Erick Merino-Diaz, senior, SM North
  • Grace Allen, senior, SM Northwest
  • Yency Nathaly Hernandez-Sanchez, senior, SM Northwest
  • Melanie Interiano-Giron, senior, Shawnee Mission South
  • Abdulaziz Ali, senior, Shawnee Mission West
  • Maheen Hassan, senior, SM West
  • Paola Silva, senior, SM West

