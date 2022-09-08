Rah’ki Walker, a Shawnee Mission Northwest senior, always worried about how to pay for college.

With the help of KC Scholars, a Kansas City area nonprofit organization focused on making college attainable for low- to modest-income individuals, Walker is no longer worried.

The upshot: KC Scholars, founded in 2016 from the Kauffman Foundation, aims to provide college opportunities for people who “likely would not have otherwise attended or completed,” according to its website.

There are at least 700 scholarship recipients annually, including 250 traditional students like Walker and 200 adult learners.

Traditional students can receive up to $10,000 annually for a 5-year renewable scholarship.

Additionally, 77% of scholarship recipients are first-generation college students and 81% of KC Scholars are people of color, according to KC Scholars’ website.

KC Scholar impact: Walker is one of 13 Shawnee Mission students who received a KC Scholars scholarship.

She said she received a $10,000 scholarship, which will cover nearly all of the tuition at Lincoln University in Missouri, where she plans to go.

Without the scholarship, she would’ve had to start at community college and transfer to a four year university, she said — which wasn’t what she envisioned for herself and her college career.

Walker said she is interested in becoming either a therapist or a teacher, but is leaning toward studying psychology in college.

Key quote: “I know my school is kind of a richer area, but not everyone there has a ton of money so a lot of them don’t plan on going to college because they don’t have the funds for it,” Walker said. “But for this scholarship, you only need like a 2.5 grade point average. It’s not a lot of requirements — literally just apply and you might be able to go to college. You might have a full ride, honestly, depending on where you want to go.”

Who are the other students? There are 12 other high school seniors in Shawnee Mission who are receiving up to $50,000 toward their college education. Here’s the list: