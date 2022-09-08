Two people were injured in a crash in Shawnee at 75th Street and Nieman Road late Thursday morning.

Police, fire, and Johnson County Med-Act were called to the intersection just after 11:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters arrived to report heavy damage to both vehicles.

A woman in her 70s was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition. A second person was treated at the scene but refused transport by a second ambulance.

The crash was in the northwest corner of the intersection, forcing police to redirect westbound and southbound traffic as the crash scene was investigated.

A tow truck removed both vehicles, and police reopened the intersection just before 12:30.

Shawnee Police have not released any substantive information about the crash.

New signals had just been installed at the intersection

New traffic signals had just been installed at the intersection yesterday. The new signals feature a blinking yellow light for left turns, indicating motorists need to yield to oncoming traffic and only make a turn when the path is clear.

The injured woman was a passenger in a vehicle attempting to make a left turn.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

