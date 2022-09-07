Tip a glass today, Shawnee Mission. This midweek pick-me-up is brought to you by National Beer Lovers Day!
Forecast: ☀️ Patchy fog early in the morning, sunny after that with a high near 87.
Diversions
- Get in one last swim tonight with your pup as the Roeland Park Aquatic Center closes out the summer season with a “Pool Pawty” for residents and their dogs from 5-7:30 p.m. Here’s more info.
- Take in a movie as the Kansas City Symphony performs the score live to a showing of the film “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” tonight at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Available tickets tonight start at $75. Performances run through Sunday.
- Tonight is the opening night of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at KCRep, the professional theatre in residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets here.
- Catch a ballgame at the K as the Royals wrap up a home series against Cleveland tonight with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $10.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will vote to approval grant-funding to support the county’s efforts to rehabilitate a home for residents with physical and developmental disabilities.
- The city of Mission will hold a special hearing tonight at 6 p.m. to approve the city’s proposed budget and mill levy rate. The city is expected to finalize a budget that exceeds the state-mandated “revenue neutral rate” by keeping its property tax rate steady at 16.369 mills.
- After that, at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Mission’s Finance and Administration Committee will meet and discuss proposed changes to the city’s code governing massage parlors.
Noteworthy
- More than 30,000 Kansans with suspended driver’s licenses could have earned back some of their driving privileges last year but didn’t. Now, the state is trying to streamline the process to allow drives who’ve had their driving privileges taken away to apply for restricted licenses. [Kansas News Service]
- Johnson County District Judge Brenda Cameron has been reappointed to a new four-year term on the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct, which reviews complaints to determine whether judges have violated established codes of conduct.
- Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids was one of two lawmakers, one Democrat and one Republican, to earn the “Transparency and Accountability,” award as part of the nonpartisan Congressional Management Foundation’s annual Democracy Awards.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.