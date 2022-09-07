A major facelift of Johnson Drive through downtown Mission that began earlier this summer should be completed in the coming weeks, leaving the roadway with three lanes instead of four.

Background: The cities of Roeland Park and Mission partnered for the improvements to Johnson Drive between Lamar and Roe avenues, and work began in mid-July.

Mission city officials say the last time Johnson Drive had a major upgrade like this was in 2014.

What’s new: The improvements are focused mainly on improving walkability and pedestrian safety along the busy stretch of road in the heart of Mission’s commercial district, as well as general upkeep.

The centerpiece of the work is a reduction of Johnson Drive from four lanes down to three between Nall and Lamar avenues.

The new lane configuration will have a driving lane in both directions and a turning lane in the middle, a move aimed at keeping pedestrians in Mission’s downtown area safe while crossing Johnson Drive.

What else: Other changes drivers may notice include:

Asphalt resurfacing

Pavement and median updates

Sidewalk and parking improvements, including a new sidewalk north of Johnson Drive in Roeland Park

And curb and gutter replacements in some places

What’s next for Johnson Drive project

All the improvements, except for final pavement striping, are nearing completion, according to city officials.