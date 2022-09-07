Get out your festive attire and grab your friends, The Prom is coming to Starlight Theatre September 13-18!

Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as “smart and big-hearted” and The Minneapolis Tribune calls “The funniest musical since The Book of Mormon.”

The Prom is a new musical comedy about four Broadway stars clinging desperately to their fleeting fame, as they team up to help a teen who just wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend—but the small-town PTA won’t allow it.

After a few misguided attempts, the performers realize the importance of their true mission to foster acceptance and discover a common love that unites us all.

Variety raves, “It’s so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.”

The Prom features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Share your Prom photo and get on the dance floor with Starlight. Tag @KCStarlight and use #KCStarlightProm on social media to get your photo featured!

Tickets to The Prom are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office. Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.