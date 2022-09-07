The Prairie Village city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $51 million budget for next fiscal year, lowering the city’s property tax, or mill levy, rate for the first time in 10 years at a time when many homeowners are facing swiftly rising property values.

The upshot: Prairie Village’s 2023 budget features a mill levy, or property tax, rate reduction, significant allocations for city parks and sustainability efforts.

The city’s budget process began in the spring and has been discussed in multiple public meetings over the last several months.

A full overview of the city’s 2023 budget can be found here.

Key takeaways from Prairie Village’s 2023 budget:

Lower property tax rate: While the city did approve exceeding the state-mandated revenue neutral rate, the actual property tax rate was reduced by one mill to 18.322.

This is the first time since 2012 that Prairie Village has adjusted its mill levy rate, city staff previously told the Post.

Still, the city’s property tax makes up 16.4% of a resident’s total tax bill — meaning the city’s lowered rate may not result in a great impact for homeowners.

The impact of the lower mill rate in Prairie Village may also be offset by rising property values and the tax rates set by other local taxing jurisdictions, including the county and school districts, to which local property owners must pay taxes.

Harmon Park improvements: The city allocated more than $1 million to pavilion and restroom improvements at Harmon Park as part of its 2023 outlay.

This is by far the largest capital improvement program expenditure included in the new budget, totaling $845,000 budgeted for 2023.

This is in addition to the other $1 million worth of improvements across the city’s entire park system.

Sustainability efforts continue: Borne out of budget items proposed by city councilmembers or city staff, Prairie Village budgeted two sustainability-related efforts for 2023.

The first is a $50,000 allocation to explore consultation for sustainability program management.

The second is a $15,000 allocation for annual mattress recycling, which the city piloted earlier this year.

Additional mental health co-responder: A staff-submitted item was approved to fund a second mental health co-responder.