Explore JCPRD: Live Well Age Well event will take place in person on Sept. 14

By David Markham

For the first time since 2019, a 50 Plus special event where participants can learn about programs, services, and businesses in our region that can help them will take place live and in person.

Live Well Age Well, now in its 12th year, will take place in person on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. This event is free and no registration is required.

“The feedback we often receive from attendees is that we have a good mix of vendors, they appreciate the health screenings that are offered, the presentations we host and of course, BINGO!,” said 50 Plus Manager Michelle Alexander.

Educational presentations will be offered throughout the event. At 10:30 a.m., a presentation called “The Johnson County Museum: Past, Present, Future” will be made by Museum Director Mary McMurray. A session beginning at noon called “Spot the Phish – Email Security We Can All Use” will be presented by JCPRD Security Risk and Compliance Analyst Donna Gomez and Johnson County Government Risk and Security Analyst Jessica Gaul. Beginning at 1 p.m. is a presentation called “LGBTQ+ What’s Up With All Those Letters?” by JCPRD Diversity and Inclusion Team Member Misty Town. At 2 p.m. is a session called “Container Gardening” by Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Horticulture Agent Dennis Patton.

New for this year’s event, the Johnson County Library will be hosting a continuous workshop in one of the rehearsal areas at JCAHC.

“In this space they’ll be signing patrons up for library cards, helping individuals with the library’s new e-book platform, recruiting volunteers, and potentially demoing some features available on the library’s website,” Alexander said. “Patrons are welcome to bring their smart devices if they’d like help downloading and getting started with the Libby e-book app.”

As with past presentations of Live Well Age Well, this year’s event will feature a vendor fair with more than 40 private businesses, health organizations, and other service providers that focus on keeping adults in our community healthy, independent, and well connected.

Johnson County agencies expected to have booths at this year’s event include Johnson County Health and Environment, the County Manager’s Office, Aging and Human Services, Johnson County’s K-State Extension Office, and the Johnson County Library. Other vendors will provide health screenings such as blood pressure checks, hearing screenings, mental health wellness screenings, and diabetes screenings.

“Most vendors that attend vendor fairs have table swag to entice people to visit their booth. I would expect that to be the case this year,” Alexander said. “We will have stuff at our 50 Plus booth and we have event bags for the first 300 attendees which will include a pass for free entry to the Johnson County Museum (also located in JCAHC and open until 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14) valid for use the day of the event only.”

Those who don’t receive these passes will get more chances to visit the museum for free during regularly-scheduled public Museum Free Days on Sept. 17 and Nov. 23.

Visit JCPRD.com/livewellagewell for more information and a complete event schedule.