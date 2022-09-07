Fried chicken chain The Crack Shack and Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 are eyeing an early 2023 opening for a new multi-tenant restaurant building in Overland Park.

Where exactly: The two restaurants are co-locating together in one building that will be constructed at 9292 Metcalf Ave. in the Regency Park Shopping Center.

The site was previously a Romano’s Macaroni Grill before the restaurant closed in 2017 after being in business for more than 25 years.

In 2021, the former Romano’s building was torn down.

Building details: According to city documents, the developer is planning to build the 7,008 square-foot multi-tenant building on the northwest corner of Metcalf and 93rd Street.

The new restaurant space will be located at approximately the same location of the former Romano’s restaurant.

Site details, such as landscaping, lighting and building architecture, will all be disclosed in further detail when the project’s final development plan is submitted to the city.

Restaurant overview: While The Crack Shack boasts about its “reimagined” southern California-inspired fried chicken, Via 313 prides itself in its thick-crust, rectangular pizza.

The Crack Shack’s founder Mike Rosen partnered with “Top Chef” restaurateur Richard Blais to launch the first Crack Shack in San Diego in 2015.

Via 313, which started as a small food truck in Austin, Texas, was first opened by brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt in 2011.

The two are not affiliated with one another, but both are brands under the Savory Restaurant Fund portfolio and several of the two restaurant chains’ other franchises around the country are co-located together as they will be in Overland Park.

What’s next for Crack Shack plan

Before construction can begin on the site, the Overland Park Planning Commission needs to approve the project’s final development plans sometime in the next few months.