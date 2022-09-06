Welcome to the first full week of September! We hope you had a refreshing weekend of rest, time with family or however you chose to spend your Labor Day. Let’s get up to date in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌫☀️ High: 83, Low: 64. There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m., so be careful on your commute. Sunny skies and light breezes the rest of the day.
Diversions
- Tonight is the opening night of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at KCRep, the professional theatre in residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets here.
- The Kansas City Royals play against the Cleveland Guardians tonight at 7:10 p.m. at the Kauffman Stadium. Tickets here.
- Steve ‘N’ Seagulls is performing tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m., with plans to consider agreeing to sell the city-owned land known as The Rocks. Agenda can be found here.
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m., with plans to officially move forward with Swagit Productions LLC on video recordings of city council meetings starting in January 2023. The video recordings would be made public. Agenda here.
- The Leawood City Council meets tonight at 7:30 p.m., with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget as well as exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate of 22.226 mills. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Johnson County prosecutors have charged 81-year-old Robert Cicerone, a resident of Tallgrass Creek Senior Living in Overland Park, with first-degree attempted murder stemming from an alleged assault that the sheriff’s department investigated last week, according to court records. [The Kansas City Star]
- The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season over the Labor Day weekend. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter and reopen in May 2023. [KCTV]
- An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. [KMBC]
