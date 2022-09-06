  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Sept. 6

your daily planner

"Walking Woman" by Michael Stutz can be seen on Tomahawk Creek Parkway north of 119th Street in Leawood. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Welcome to the first full week of September! We hope you had a refreshing weekend of rest, time with family or however you chose to spend your Labor Day. Let’s get up to date in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌫☀️ High: 83, Low: 64. There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m., so be careful on your commute. Sunny skies and light breezes the rest of the day.

Diversions

  • Tonight is the opening night of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at KCRep, the professional theatre in residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets here.
  • The Kansas City Royals play against the Cleveland Guardians tonight at 7:10 p.m. at the Kauffman Stadium. Tickets here.
  • Steve ‘N’ Seagulls is performing tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

  • The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m., with plans to consider agreeing to sell the city-owned land known as The Rocks. Agenda can be found here.
  • The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m., with plans to officially move forward with Swagit Productions LLC on video recordings of city council meetings starting in January 2023. The video recordings would be made public. Agenda here.
  • The Leawood City Council meets tonight at 7:30 p.m., with plans to consider adopting the city’s 2023 budget as well as exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate of 22.226 mills. Agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Johnson County prosecutors have charged 81-year-old Robert Cicerone, a resident of Tallgrass Creek Senior Living in Overland Park, with first-degree attempted murder stemming from an alleged assault that the sheriff’s department investigated last week, according to court records. [The Kansas City Star]
  • The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season over the Labor Day weekend. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter and reopen in May 2023. [KCTV]
  • An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. [KMBC]

Hi there! I'm Leah, and I cover Lenexa and Shawnee for the site. Here at the Post, we believe that an informed community is a stronger community. But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. I hope you'll consider trying a subscription today. Our subscribers give us a 94% satisfaction rating — try it out for yourself and you'll see why! Your first month is just $1. 