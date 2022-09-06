Welcome to the first full week of September! We hope you had a refreshing weekend of rest, time with family or however you chose to spend your Labor Day. Let’s get up to date in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌫☀️ High: 83, Low: 64. There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m., so be careful on your commute. Sunny skies and light breezes the rest of the day.

Diversions

Tonight is the opening night of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at KCRep , the professional theatre in residence at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets here.

The Kansas City Royals play against the Cleveland Guardians tonight at 7:10 p.m. at the Kauffman Stadium. Tickets here.

Steve 'N' Seagulls is performing tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m., with plans to consider agreeing to sell the city-owned land known as The Rocks. Agenda can be found here.

The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m., with plans to officially move forward with Swagit Productions LLC on video recordings of city council meetings starting in January 2023. The video recordings would be made public. Agenda here.

The Leawood City Council meets tonight at 7:30 p.m., with plans to consider adopting the city's 2023 budget as well as exceeding the city's revenue neutral rate of 22.226 mills. Agenda here.

Noteworthy