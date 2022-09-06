Lenexa planners give final OK to apartments at Vista Village

The multi-family portion of the Vista Village mixed-use development in western Lenexa took a step forward recently in its journey through the city approval process.

What’s new: City planning commissioners at their meeting Monday, Aug. 29, gave their blessing to the final plan for Vista Village Apartments, located on the south side of Prairie Star Parkway, east of Ridgeview Road.

Bigger picture: The apartments are part of a larger project that also calls for retail and townhomes, not far from the planned new Lenexa Justice Center.

Details: Developers had originally drawn condominiums into the project, but the plan approved last week is for 261 apartment units in three buildings of two, three and four stories.

The buildings are designed to have an urban feel, according to city documents, and are arranged close to the lot perimeters with parking in an internal courtyard.

The plan allows for 25-foot setbacks from the street, which is smaller than the typical 50-foot setbacks, the documents said.

What else about Vista Village

Planners also recommended approval of 432 parking stalls, which is 64 fewer than prescribed by code.