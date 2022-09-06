The city of Overland Park is launching a new incentive to recruit snow crews for the upcoming winter season.

What’s happening: During the 2022-23 snow season, crews will receive some extra money for every winter weather event after which they help clear city streets.

Overland Park will pay plow drivers on staff $150 per storm. Smaller truck drivers on staff will receive $100 per storm, and support staff will receive $50 per storm.

This is in addition to regular pay, which starts at $18 per hour for maintenance workers, as well as any overtime.

Plow drivers who work throughout the season will also receive a minimum $1,500 bonus as part of the city’s seasonal minimum incentive amount.

Why it matters: City officials say the incentive program will help Overland Park ensure it has enough staff to be ready to treat and plow streets when winter weather begins.

Key quote: “Winter weather events take our staff away from family and friends. Snow and ice fall in the freezing cold, at night, on holidays, during Chiefs games, and sometimes for several days in a row,” said Joshua Welge, Overland Park public works maintenance operations manager. “These shifts take personal sacrifices from our crews, so it’s important we recognize the work they’re doing to serve the community.”

Additional details: Current city staff who are part of the snow program are also eligible to participate, but Overland Park is also hiring maintenance workers to help with the snow operations.