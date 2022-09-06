Firefighters from three Johnson County departments responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Tuesday morning in Overland Park that left more than a dozen residents displaced.
- Nobody was injured during the fire, which was put out quickly, according to authorities on the scene.
Where exactly: Crews from the Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee fire departments, along with Johnson County Med-Act, were called to the Perry 81 Apartments, 10240 West 80th Street, at 8:59 a.m.
- The complex is just off Interstate 35, near the junction with U.S. 69 Highway.
What we know: At the scene, Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes told the Post that flames were visible from the second and third-floor balconies when firefighters arrived.
- He said crews made quick work of the fire with an aggressive exterior attack, likely preventing it from spreading into the complex’s attic space.
- A second alarm was called to bring additional firefighters to the scene.
What else: Firefighters searched the building to confirm that no one was inside, and crews found that everyone had been evacuated safely.
- The fire was declared to be under control within about 25 minutes.
Key quote: “Seven units were damaged by the fire, leaving 16 residents displaced,” Rhodes said. “Apartment management is working with the Red Cross to relocate the displaced residents.”
What’s next: The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
More photos from Tuesday’s apartment fire:
