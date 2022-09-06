Firefighters from three Johnson County departments responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Tuesday morning in Overland Park that left more than a dozen residents displaced.

Nobody was injured during the fire, which was put out quickly, according to authorities on the scene.

Where exactly: Crews from the Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee fire departments, along with Johnson County Med-Act, were called to the Perry 81 Apartments, 10240 West 80th Street, at 8:59 a.m.

The complex is just off Interstate 35, near the junction with U.S. 69 Highway.

What we know: At the scene, Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes told the Post that flames were visible from the second and third-floor balconies when firefighters arrived.

He said crews made quick work of the fire with an aggressive exterior attack, likely preventing it from spreading into the complex’s attic space.

A second alarm was called to bring additional firefighters to the scene.

What else: Firefighters searched the building to confirm that no one was inside, and crews found that everyone had been evacuated safely.

The fire was declared to be under control within about 25 minutes.

Key quote: “Seven units were damaged by the fire, leaving 16 residents displaced,” Rhodes said. “Apartment management is working with the Red Cross to relocate the displaced residents.”

What’s next: The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

More photos from Tuesday’s apartment fire:

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.