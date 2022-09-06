After interviewing 26 candidates with legal backgrounds, the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission has forwarded the names of five finalists to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will now appoint three to fill seats for new Johnson County judges.

How it got here: The three new judge positions were funded by this year’s state budget, which also included a five percent pay raise for state employees.

Overall, the budget added nearly two dozen district and magistrate judge positions across the state.

The Johnson County District Court has not gained a new judge since 2007, and since then, the county’s population has grown by more than 86,000 people.

What’s next: The nominating commission has sent the names of the five finalists to Gov. Laura Kelly, who will make the final choice of who will fill the three positions.

Kelly has 60 days to make the final appointments.

The three candidates who are ultimately chosen will serve in the positions for a year before they stand for a retention vote.

Who are the 5 finalists to be new Johnson County judges?