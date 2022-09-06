Demolition of old Kmart in Merriam set to start in October

The old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam, which has stood empty for nearly a decade, will finally be torn down in the coming weeks, paving the way for a new $130 million mixed-use development on the site at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

Driving the news: Matt Pennington, president of Drake Development, told the Post via email that asbestos remediation will begin at the site later this month.

Demolition of the former Kmart building is expected to begin in early October, Pennington said.

This aligns with the timeline developers already laid out in city documents stating demolition and sitework will begin on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

Why it matters: This is the first time in almost a decade that there will be work at the old Kmart, which closed in January 2013.

Background: After working with developers for more than a year on a potential project, Merriam City Council approved a $130 million redevelopment of the former Kmart site in July dubbed Merriam Grand Station.

The city approved the issuance of industrial revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $102 million in August.

Read the Post’s full timeline on the history of the Kmart site here.

Zooming out: The Merriam Grand Station plan promises to remake the prominent 12-acre tract that sits just off Interstate 35.

The plan includes building three restaurants, a large public plaza, a parking structure and two apartment buildings totaling at least 350 total units.

Two restaurants nearby, a Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, will remain after the new development.

The future of a third restaurant, a Pegah’s Family Restaurant on the northeast corner of the property, is less clear.

The restaurant announced a temporary closure to begin on Oct. 2 and said they would be back next year with a “brand new building” but Pennington says the Pegah’s is not part of the new Merriam Grand Station redevelopment.

What’s next for Merriam Kmart site:

Commercial and residential portions of the project are expected to be “pad ready” on or before Dec. 31, 2023.