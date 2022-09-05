Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC shapes future minds through the Early Childhood Education program

JCCC’s Early Childhood Education program prepares students for a meaningful career nurturing young learners. With the knowledge gained from earning an Early Childhood Education degree, students can enter the workforce as a lead teacher in a preschool setting or childcare classroom, as a home childcare provider or as a child advocate.

Students receive a well-rounded education at JCCC

JCCC’s Early Childhood Education program equips students with the knowledge needed to encourage self-discovery and intentional learning in young children. Through hands-on observation, practical planning and direct interaction, our Early Childhood Education program teaches students:

The roles and responsibilities of teachers

General principles in child development

Curriculum design and classroom management

Instruction concepts used in today’s elementary and secondary schools

Principles of effective teaching techniques for exceptional children, including those with learning disabilities, behavior disorders or communication disorders

Child health, safety and nutrition guidelines

Our Associate of Science with Emphasis in Early Childhood Education degree program requires 63 credit hours of diverse courses, including Creative Experiences for Young Children, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for K-12 Educators and Families in Society. After graduating with their associate degree, students can go on to pursue a bachelor’s degree or they can immediately join the workforce.

Benefits of pursuing a degree at JCCC

Students receive valuable learning experiences at JCCC, even outside of the classroom. Thanks to the partnership with our licensed childcare facility, Hiersteiner Child Development Center (HCDC), students gain hands-on experience caring for children on campus.

Additionally, several of our programs have advisory boards that provide students with valuable career advice and guidance. Our Early Childhood Education Advisory Board is made up of a panel of education specialists and health and wellness experts for students to directly network with and connect professionally.

For students who want to continue their education, many of the credit hours earned at JCCC can be transferred to a four-year university for a head start on a bachelor’s degree. Our Transfer Services office will help ensure students have met all the necessary requirements.

Pay for college with Kansas Promise

Qualified students in the Early Childhood Education program can have their tuition, books and other course-related materials paid for through the Kansas Promise Scholarship. Designed to provide Kansas students a path to high-demand, high-value jobs, Kansas Promise offers the perfect opportunity to launch a new career, gain new skills or advance in a current position.

Turing passions into meaningful professions at JCCC

Curious about careers in teaching? Explore our Early Childhood Education program. Not only do students in the program become educators, but they also are leaders, protectors, playmates and role models. Talk with one of our specialized Education counselors to explore the program further and start the enrollment process.