Best of Johnson County standings as of Sept. 5

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

Family Entertainment

1 Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

2 Theatre in the Park

3 Johnson County Museum

4 Chicken N Pickle Overland Park

5 Midwest Trust Center

Free Entertainment

1 Overland Park Farmers Market

2 Sar-Ko Aglow (Lenexa holiday lighting display)

3 Old Shawnee Days

4 Meadowbrook Park

5 Overland Park Fall Festival

Golf Course – Private

1 Falcon Ridge Golf Club

2 Mission Hills Country Club

3 Milburn Country Club

4 Shadow Glen Golf Club

5 Canyon Farms Golf Club

Golf Course – Public

1 Tomahawk Hills Golf Course

2 St. Andrews Golf Club

3 Ironhorse Golf Club

4 Sykes/Lady Overland Park Golf Club

5 Heritage Course Golf Course

Live Entertainment

1 Theatre in the Park

2 Aztec Shawnee Theater

3 Midwest Trust Center

4(T) Friday Night Sound Bites in Lenexa

4(T) Lenexa Outdoor Concert Series

Museum

1 Johnson County Museum

2 Museum at Prairiefire

3 Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art

4 Shawnee Town 1929

5 Shawnee Indian Mission

Park

1 Shawnee Mission Park

2 Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

3 Meadowbrook Park

4 Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

5 Black Hoof Park

Place to Entertain Clients

1 TopGolf

2 Strang Hall

3 Wandering Vine at the Castle

4 Chicken N Pickle

5 Lenexa Public Market

Public Event

1 Old Shawnee Days

2 Prairie Village Art Show

3 Shawnee Moonlight Market

4 Johnson County Old Settlers

5 Evening in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park

Auto Services

Auto Dealership

1 CarMax

2 Hendrick Toyota Merriam

3 Bob Allen Ford

4 Honda of Olathe

5 Shawnee Mission Kia

Auto Repair Shop

1 Casey’s Auto Repair

2 Donovan’s Service

3 Burnett Auto Repair

4 Fry’s Car Care

5 Anderson Automotive

Place for an Oil Change

1 Casey’s Auto Repair

2 Donovan’s Service

3 Valvoline

4 Jiffy Lube

5 Big O Tires

Beauty and Wellness

Beauty Salon

1 Bambou Salons & Spas

2 bijin salon & spa

3 Stem Salon

4 Sopra Salon & Med Spa

5 Heaven On Earth Salon

Gym or Fitness Center

1 Orangetheory Fitness Shawnee

2 Kansas Built Fitness

3 2020 FIT

4 BridgeFit

5 Genesis Health Club

Massage Therapist

1 Debby Snow

2 Healing Touch Massage

3 Hand & Stone Massage Spa

4 Circle of Life Massage Therapy

5 Comfort Cover Massage

Med Spa or Esthetician

1 Sunlighten Day Spa

2 bijin salon and spa

3 Aestheticare

4 Midwest Anti Aging

5 PediProz Pedicure Spa

Food and Drink

Asian Restaurant

1 Thai Place

2 Bo Lings

3 Dragon Inn

4 Bamboo Penny’s

5 Pine & Bamboo

Bakery

1 McLain’s

2 Dolce Bakery

3 Ibis Bakery

4 Corner Bakery

5 Three Bears Bakery

Barbecue Restaurant

1 Joe’s Kansas City

2 Jack Stack

3 Q39 South

4 Bates City BBQ

5 Blind Box BBQ

Breakfast Spot

1 First Watch

2 The Big Biscuit

3 McLain’s

4 eggtc…

5 Corner Bakery

Brunch Spot

1 First Watch

2 Snooze, an AM Eatery

3 Ronnie’s Restaurant

4 French Market

5 Rye Leawood

Burgers

1 The Snack Shack

2 BRGR Kitchen + Bar

3 Burg & Barrel

4 Grandstand Burgers

5 Harley’s Hideaway

Coffee Shop

1 Black Dog Coffeehouse

2 McLain’s

3 Hattie’s Fine Coffee

4 Urban Prairie Coffee

5 Corner Bakery

Donut Shop

1 Lamar’s Donuts

2 Fluffy Fresh

3 Mr D’s Donut Shop

4 Duck Donuts

5 Daylight Donuts

Fine Dining Restaurant

1 J. Gilbert’s

2 Silo Modern Farmhouse

3 Cafe Provence

4 Garozzo’s Overland Park

5 Story.

Happy Hour

1 The Peanut

2 Red Door Woodfired Grill

3 Houlihan’s

4 Nick & Jake’s

5 Jake’s Place Bar and Grill

Ice Cream

1 Andy’s Frozen Custard

2 Sylas & Maddy’s

3 The Golden Scoop

4 Fairway Creamery

5 Summer Salt Ice Cream

Italian Food

1 Garozzo’s Overland Park

2 Old Shawnee Pizza

3 Ricco’s Italian Restaurant

4 Johnny Cascone’s

5 Viona’s Italian Bistro

Mexican Restaurant

1 Mi Ranchito

2 K-Macho’s Mexican Grill and Cantina

3 Taco Naco KC

4 Dos Reales

5 Jose Pepper’s Mexican Restaurant

Microbrewery

1 Martin City Brewing Company

2 Rockcreek Brewing Co.

3 Servaes Brewing Co.

4 Pathlight Brewing

5 Sandhills Brewing

New Restaurant

1 Scratch

2 Bamboo Penny’s

3 Glory Days Pizza

4 Meat Mitch Barbecue

5 Verbena

Pizza

1 Minsky’s

2 Old Shawnee Pizza

3 Buffalo State Pizza

4 Martin City Brewing

5 Third Coast

Sushi/Japanese Restaurant

1 Sushi UNI

2 Blue Sushi Sake

3 Jun’s

4 Ra Sushi

5 Oishi Sushi

Vegetarian Food

1 Holy Land Cafe

2 MudPie Bakery

3 Elsa’s Ethiopian

4 Enjoy

5 Indian Palace

Wine List

1 Louie’s Wine Dive

2 Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery

3 Story.

4 J. Gilbert’s

5 Wandering Vine at the Castle

Wings

1 The Peanut

2 Johnny’s Tavern

3 Old Shawnee Pizza

4 Tanner’s

5 WingStop

Home Services and Supplies

Flooring/Carpet Store

1 Weber Flooring/Joe’s Carpet

2 Floor & Decor

3 Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet

4 Carpet Corner

5 Rigdon Floor Coverings

Furniture Store

1 Furniture Mall of Kansas

2 Crowley Furniture & Mattress

3 Glenwood Antique Mall

4 Golden & Pine

5 Bob’s Discount Furniture

Gardening Center

1 Family Tree Nursery

2 Suburban Lawn & Garden

3 Westlake Ace Hardware

4 The Grass Pad

5 Earl May Garden Center

Handyman

1 Westlake Ace Hardware Handyman Service

2 Mr. Handyman of Northeast Johnson County

3 Quality Handyman and Home Repair

4 Rigdon Inc.

5 Davis Woodworks & Handyman Services

Hardware Store

1 Westlake Ace Hardware

2 Home Depot

3 Lowe’s

4 Euston Hardware

5 Mack True Value Hardware

Heating/AC Company

1 Anthony Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

2 Mission Plumbing Heating & Cooling

3 Jack Harrison Heating & Air Conditioning

4 A.B. May

5 Top Notch

Landscaping Company

1 Ryan Lawn & Tree

2 Heartland Turf & Landscape

3 Hermes

4 Johnson County Topsoil & Landscape Materials

5 Green Again Lawn

Pest Control Company

1 Joshua’s Pest Control

2 Ryan Lawn & Tree

3 Blue Beetle

4 Weaver’s & Sons A-OK Exterminators

5 Augustine Exterminators

Plumber

1 Anthony Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

2 Mission Plumbing Heating & Cooling

3 A.B. May

4 Paul Vielhauer Plumbing, Inc.

5 Essential Plumbing

Roofing Company

1 Shamrock Roofing

2 Easton Roofing

3 Century Roofing

4 H&H Roofing

5 435 Roofing

Medical, Dental and Health

Chiropractic Clinic

1 Grabouski Chiropractic

2 Whitmore Chiropractic

3 Your Wellness Connection

4 Healing Arts Center

5 Balderston Chiropractic

Dentist

1 LeBlanc & Associates

2 Beckman Dentistry

3 Bowles Dental Center

4 Jenkins Dentistry

5 Show Your Grin

Family Doctor

1 College Park Family

2 Saint Luke’s Primary Care

3 Leawood Family Care

4 Nicole Niemann, MD

5 James Phillips, DO

Hospital

1 AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

2 The University of Kansas Hospital – Indian Creek

3 Saint Luke’s South

4 Overland Park Regional

5 Menorah Medical Center

Optometrist/Glasses Shop

1 Mission Eyecare

2 Hunter Family Vision

3 Kansas City Eye Clinic

4 Fairway Eye Center

5 Burlingame & Mock

Orthodontist

1 Fry Orthodontics

2 Dr. Kelly Toombs

3 Jeff Thompson

4 Hannah Orthodontics

5 Dr. Jay Oltjen

Physical Therapy Practice

1 KCOI – Performance Rehab

2 Saint Luke’s South

3 F.I.T. Muscle & Joint

4 Elite Sports Medicine

5 Athletico

Psychologist/Therapist

1 Angelique Foye-Fletcher, Resolve

2 Julian Brown

3 Brent Menninger

4 Pilar Jacobson

5 Sergio M Zaderenko

Pets

Dog Park

1 Shawnee Mission Park Off Leash Dog Area

2 Leawoof Dog Park

3 Heritage Park Off Leash

4 Stoll Off-Leash Dog Area

5 Kill Creek Streamway Park

Pet Day Care/Boarder

1 Melissa’s Menagerie

2 Woof’s Play and Stay

3 Fetcher’s Play & Stay

4 Happy Pawz

5 Broadmoor Kennels

Pet Groomer

1 Fetcher’s Play & Stay

2 Happy Pawz

3 Land of Paws

4 Stanley Veterinary Clinic

5 Overland Park Venterianary Center

Veterinarian

1 Mission Animal Clinic

2 Fairway Animal Hospital

3 Overland Park Veterinarian

4 Country Hill Animal Clinic

5 Fox Hill Vet

Professional Services

Bank

1 Commerce Bank

2 Capitol Federal

3 FNBO

4 UMB

5 Security Bank

Continuing Education School

1 JCCC

2 KU Edwards Campus

3 K-State Extension Olathe

4 Benedictine College

5 Park University

Credit Union

1 Community America Credit Union

2 Mainstreet Credit Union

3 Mazuma Credit Union

4 Azura Credit Union

5 MidAmerican Credit Union

Financial Investment Firm

1 Prevail Strategies

2 Edward Jones

3 Creative Planning

4 Fidelity Investments

5 Thrivent

Funeral Home/Crematory Services

1 Amos Family Funeral Home

2 Funeral Advocates

3 McGilley & Hoges

4 Porter’s

5 Johnson County Funeral and Memorial Gardens

Insurance Provider

1 Haas & Wilkerson Inc

2 Flury-Hinderks Insurance

3 Blue Valley Insurance Agency

4 Oliver Insurance Agency

5 Integrity Insurance Services

Law Firm

1 Hunter Law Group

2 Walden & Pfannenstiel

3 Kansas Estate and Elder Law

4 Debra Hallauer

5 Sage Law

Real Estate and Homebuilding

Apartment Complex

1 Waterside Residences

2 The Kessler

3 Sixty16 Shawnee

4 Residences at Park Place

5 Corbin Greens

Commercial Real Estate Firm

1 Reece Commercial Realty

2 VanTrust Real Estate

3 Elevate Property Advisors

4 Clemons Commercial Real Estate

5 Select Sites

Home Builder

1 Roeser Homes

2 Rodrock Homes

3 Don Julian Builders

4 KOENIG Building + Restoration

5 Bickimer Homes

Home Remodeling Company

1 Origin Build Co.

2 Schloegel Design Remodel

3 Bordner Home Improvement

4 Mr. Handyman

5 Kansas City Bathroom

Mortgage Lender

1 Capitol Federal

2 Community America Credit Union

3 FNBO

4 Fountain Mortgage

5 North American Savings

Real Estate Agency

1 ReeceNichols

2 Keller Williams KC Homes & Hounds

3 Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty

4 Parkway Real Estate

5 The Rost Group

Real Estate Agent

1 Scott Strevell

2 Andrew Bash

3 Kylee Fishwick

4 Andrea Hunter

5 Miles Rost

Retail

Bike Shop

1(T) Erik’s Bike & Board

1(T) Trek Bicycle Shawnee

3 Bike America

4 Velo+

5 Elite Cycling

Gift Shop

1 Made in KC Marketplace

2 Ten Thousand Villages

3 Past and Presents Card Shop

4 ShananiGanns Boutique

5 The General Store & Co.

Grocery Store

1 HyVee

2 ALDI

3 Price Chopper

4 Trader Joe’s

5 Hen House Market

Jewelry Store

1 Joslin’s Jewelry

2 Shane Co.

3 Tivol

4 House of Diamonds

5 Roth Jewelry

Liquor Store

1 UnKCorked

2 Lukas Wine & Spirits

3 Gomer’s of Kansas

4 Rimann Liquors

5 KC Wine & Spirits

Senior Living

Active Living Retirement Community

1 Tallgrass Creek

2 Lakeview Village

3 Santa Marta Senior Living

4 Benton House of Olathe

5 Claridge Court

Assisted Living Retirement Community

1 Tallgrass Creek

2 Brookdale Senior Living

3 Santa Marta Senior Living

4 Our Home Senior Care

5 Benton House of Olathe

Memory Care Community

1 Tallgrass Creek

2 Mission Chateau

3 Santa Marta Senior Living

4 Benton House of Olathe

5 Stratford Commons Memory Care

Wedding and Events

Catering Company

1 Jack Stack Catering

2 Scratch

3 HyVee Catering

4 Grand Street Cafe Catering

5 Carmen’s Cocina II

Wedding and Event Venue

1 The Bowery at Bull Creek

2 Thompson Barn Event Space

3 Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

3 Shawnee Mission Park

5 Fountainbleau Clubhouse